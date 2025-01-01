*UPDATE*Berlin Barracks/ MV Crash w criminal charge
*Update below in red*
Further Investigation revealed that on May 15, 2024, Bob Little Tree operated a 2022 Freightliner Bus in a manner considered to be Grossly Negligent. Little Tree’s operation on the above date resulted in serious, but non-life-threatening injuries of a 12-year-old juvenile.
On December 28, 2024, Little Tree appeared at the Hartford Police Department where he was issued a criminal citation for the charge of Grossly Negligent Operation. Little Tree is scheduled to appear in the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on February 06, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 06, 2025, at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3003189
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mae Murdock
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/15/2024 at 0811 hrs.
STREET: Blush Hill Rd.
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kimberly Ln.
WEATHER: Cloudy, Foggy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bob Littletree
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Hartford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Bus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN #1
PEDESTRIAN: Juvenile
AGE: 12 years old
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
INJURIES: Serious, non- life threatening
HOSPITAL: Central VT Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 15, 2024, at approximately 0811 hrs. Vermont State Police, Waterbury Ambulance Service and VT DMV Enforcement Division responded to a report of a school bus vs. pedestrian crash on Blush Hill Rd. in the Town of Waterbury.
Initial investigation determined Bob Littletree (77) of West Hartford, VT, was operating a 2022 Freightliner school bus south on Blush Hill Rd., near the area of Kimberly Ln. in the Town of Waterbury. Littletree was traveling at approximately 5 mph when a 12-year-old juvenile ran in front of the bus, prior to the bus coming to a complete stop. The juvenile sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Central VT Medical Center.
Approximately 11 other juveniles were present on the bus when this incident occurred. These juveniles were transferred to another school bus to complete the route.
This area of Blush Hill Rd. was completely closed to the flow of traffic for approximately 2.5 hours.
Speed nor impairment are believed to be a factor in this crash. Case remains active, pending further investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at (802) 229-9191 or mae.murdock@vermont.gov.
