Wed Famously Chapels including Little White Wedding Chapel celebrates Elvis’s 90th Birthday with King's Jubilee Package

Elvis officiant poses inside the world-famous Tunnel of Love with pink Cadillac and replica cake from Elvis and Priscilla's wedding for King's Jubilee wedding package

Limited-time “King’s Jubilee” Wedding Package celebrates Elvis's 90th birthday at Vegas Weddings, Little White Wedding Chapel and Viva Las Vegas Weddings.

The King is always in the building! The Las Vegas wedding industry pioneered the Elvis wedding. We’re honoring his legacy and birthday in true Vegas style with the glitz & glamour of an Elvis wedding!” — Melody Willis-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Replicas of Elvis and Pricilla’s three-tiered Wedding Cake will be on presentation at the chapels as a fun photo op for couplesLas Vegas weddings have long been synonymous with The King and to honor what would be his 90th birthday this coming January 8, 2025, Wed Famously Chapels is launching a limited-time King’s Jubilee Wedding Package. The package is available now through Feb. 28, 2025, and is available at all three chapels: Vegas Weddings (555 South 3rd Street), the World-Famous Little White Wedding Chapel (1301 Las Vegas Blvd.) and Viva Las Vegas Weddings (1205 Las Vegas Blvd.).“The King is always in the building! The Las Vegas wedding industry pioneered the Elvis wedding. We’re honoring his legacy and 90th birthday with The King’s Jubilee package to commemorate this Icon in true Las Vegas style with all the glitz and glamour of an Elvis wedding,” said Melody Willis-Williams, president of the Wed Famously Chapels. “We’re so excited for this custom package and think our Elvis-loving couples, whether they want to marry or renew their vows, will love it as well.”The King’s Jubilee Wedding Package is available at all three chapels, retailing at $290 (excluding tax and fees) and includes: an Elvis impersonator to marry and serenade the couple with two songs; a new bouquet, aptly named Priscilla’s Posey, a delicate, retro petite bouquet of light pink spray roses held together with pale pink ribbon and loosely trailing strands, reminiscent of the bouquet Priscilla donned at their own Las Vegas wedding; a matching boutonniere; a dedicated wedding planner and coordinator; Elvis souvenirs; and a souvenir Elvis celebration marriage sheet. At Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Weddings, the package will also include: roundtrip courtesy limousine service, a photographer and nine images from the ceremony in digital copyright and a live broadcast of the wedding ceremony. Couples marrying at Viva Las Vegas Weddings will also enjoy their name in lights on the chapel’s Las Vegas Boulevard Jumbo Marquee. All three chapels will also have a faux three-tiered cake for fun photo ops for all couples to enjoy, similar to the one that Elvis and Priscilla had at their Vegas wedding.On Wednesday, January 8 itself, the chapel has some additional surprise and delight moments planned for couples celebrating with them that day. The package is available now at Vegas Weddings, Little White Wedding Chapel and Viva Las Vegas Weddings ( https://www.funvegasweddings.com/kings-jubilee ).About Wed Famously ChapelsWed Famously Chapels is a family-owned and operated company for more than 20 years. It has three chapels within its family of chapels, each with their own unique brand. Vegas Weddings includes eight venues offering upscale and elegant weddings on a budget and is located at 555 South 3rd Street across from the Marriage License Bureau; the world-famous Little White Wedding Chapel, the most iconic and busiest wedding chapel in Las Vegas, offering budget weddings focused on love in its memorable venues including the Tunnel of Love and Little White Chapel and is located at 1301 Las Vegas Blvd.; and Viva Las Vegas Weddings and The Vegas Event Center, offering traditional and themed weddings with receptions for up to 250 guests, that focus on a grand presentation, and is located at 1205 Las Vegas Blvd. For more information on Wed Famously Chapels, call 702-WEDDING (933-3464) or visit VegasWeddings.com.

King's Jubilee Wedding Package celebrating Elvis's 90th birthday

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.