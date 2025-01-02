Velocity 360 USA Training

Our new 3-year Certification Renewal Program makes it easier and more affordable for professionals to stay current on the latest ISO Management Systems and maintain their expertise as auditors.” — M. Todd Crowder, CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity 360 USA Training Announces a new 3-Year Certification Renewal Program for all student graduates who have achieved our Certified Training Certificate of Competence credentials.Velocity 360 USA Training, a global leader of ISO Management System auditor training and certification, today announced new 3-year Certification Renewal Program for its popular ISO Management System auditor and supplemental training courses. The new Certification Renewal Program is designed to help professionals stay up to date on the latest ISO Management System auditor training and maintain their expertise and competence as Internationally Recognized and Certified Auditors."We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible training and development experience," said M. Todd Crowder, CEO of Velocity 360 USA Training. "Our new 3-year certification renewal program makes it easier and more affordable for professionals to stay current on the latest ISO Management System standards and maintain their expertise as auditors."Key benefits of the new 3-year Certification Renewal Program:• Cost savings: Renew your training certification for a fraction of the cost. We offer our graduate students a 50% discount on certification renewal. Just send an email to our support team at support@velocity360training.com for the renewal discount code.• Convenience: Renew your certification online at your convenience. All of our courses are student-paced, and On Demand.• Up-to-date knowledge: Stay current on the latest ISO Management System standards and auditing practices, including the most recent changes, amendments, and course improvements.• Continuous Education Units: Earn additional professional continuous education hours for your course renewal hours, CEUs.• Industry Best Practices: Show industry best practices for auditor competence in your audit area by renewing your auditor training credentials and certifications at planned intervals with the 3-year rolling renewal cycle.“The new Certification Renewal Program supports our International Accreditation and as an Exemplar Global Certified training provider and market leader in our industry”, said Ashton M. Crowder, Director of Operations, Velocity 360 USA Training.Velocity 360 USA Training offers a wide range of ISO Mangement System training courses, in a variety of industry sectors. We specialize in the On Demand, Student-Paced courses that are Internationally Recognized as the gold standard for ISO Management System auditor training and certification.About Velocity 360 USA TrainingVelocity 360 USA Training is an internationally recognized global professional educational organization for online training for ISO Management Systems. We offer training courses across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Energy, Environmental Management, Food & Beverage, Defense & Space, Government, Information Security, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Occupational Health & Safety, Pharmaceutical, and Quality Management.Velocity 360 USA Training was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida, USA. We have a team of experienced and qualified course developers passionate about helping our customers achieve their ISO Management System training goals with our V360 Training on Demand online training platform.The global online training market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7%.The USA is the largest market for online training, with a projected market size of $74.8 billion in 2023. Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in the three largest market segments:• The largest segment of the USA online training market is corporate training, which is expected to reach $47.2 billion in 2025.• The education sector is also a major driver of the USA online training market, with a projected market size of $20.8 billion in 2025.• The government sector is another important market for online training, with a projected market size of $6.8 billion in 2025.Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in North America, and we continue to expand our platform internationally in global regions including Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific.For more information, please visit www.velocity360training.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.