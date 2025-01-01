Happy New Year From the Utah Attorney General’s Office

January 1, 2025

We’ve made it through another year – and what a tremendous trip around the sun it has been!

Over the past year, the Utah Attorney General’s Office has been busy in fighting for the rule of law, prosecuting bad actors, protecting our most vulnerable, and ensuring that our state remains free for future generations. It is a great honor – for everyone who works at this office – to engage in this work. We know that our efforts have meaning and affect peoples’ lives – both now and for years to come. This is a solemn responsibility that AG Reyes and the Utah Attorney General’s Office never take for granted.

We are so grateful for the Utahns who have placed their trust in us to serve them in these capacities. We could not do what we do every day without the support of our fellow Utahns. We hope that everyone in our state had a fantastic year and will have an even better year in 2025.

From all of us at the Utah Attorney General’s Office to you, have a happy New Year!