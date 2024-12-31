MPD Searching for Suspect in an Unarmed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an unarmed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, November 18, 2024, at approximately 1:45 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The victim stated the suspect pushed him, and stole his vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/PqOwJJVrfI8

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24179378

###