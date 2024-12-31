MPD Investigating Dupont Circle Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Dupont Circle.

On Monday, December 30, 2024, at approximately 3:58 p.m., Second District officers and the United States Park Police responded to Dupont Circle, Northwest for report of a stabbing. An adult male was located unresponsive suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Dominique Ratiff, of Southeast.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24201626

