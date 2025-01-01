UPDATE No. 1: Derby Barracks / Burglary / Request for Info
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006650
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:12/25/2024 / 1144 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 242, Jay
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Olivia Pelletier
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh Falls, VT
ACCUSED: Victor Velez
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT
VICTIM: Jay Village Inn
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: After subsequent investigation, Olivia Pelletier, 27, of Enosburgh Falls and Victor Velez, 41, of Saint Albans were identified as the suspects who broke in and burglarized Jay Village Inn on Christmas day. On the evening of 12/31/2024, Velez was located by Officers with Saint Albans PD in Saint Albans and transferred custody to the Vermont State Police. Velez was then transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later ordered jailed with a $10,000 bail. Pelletier has yet to be located by law enforcement and is also the subject of two unrelated arrest warrants for larceny and burglary. Investigation suggests she has been in both Franklin and Chittenden County. Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
COURT ACTION: Velez - Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 / 1230 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
***Initial news release, 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024***
On 12/25/2024, at approximately 1144 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a burglary at the Jay Village Inn. Investigation revealed at approximately 0958 hours, a male and a female entered the Inn and forcefully broke through two doors gaining access to the closed bar and storage area. Once inside, the cashier box and countless bottles of liquor were stolen. Anyone with information to the identity of either subject is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.