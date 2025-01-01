UPDATE No. 1: Derby Barracks / Burglary / Request for Info

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006650

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:12/25/2024 / 1144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 242, Jay

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Olivia Pelletier

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh Falls, VT

ACCUSED: Victor Velez

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT

VICTIM: Jay Village Inn

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: After subsequent investigation, Olivia Pelletier, 27, of Enosburgh Falls and Victor Velez, 41, of Saint Albans were identified as the suspects who broke in and burglarized Jay Village Inn on Christmas day. On the evening of 12/31/2024, Velez was located by Officers with Saint Albans PD in Saint Albans and transferred custody to the Vermont State Police. Velez was then transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later ordered jailed with a $10,000 bail. Pelletier has yet to be located by law enforcement and is also the subject of two unrelated arrest warrants for larceny and burglary. Investigation suggests she has been in both Franklin and Chittenden County. Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

COURT ACTION: Velez - Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 / 1230 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

***Initial news release, 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024***

On 12/25/2024, at approximately 1144 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a burglary at the Jay Village Inn. Investigation revealed at approximately 0958 hours, a male and a female entered the Inn and forcefully broke through two doors gaining access to the closed bar and storage area. Once inside, the cashier box and countless bottles of liquor were stolen. Anyone with information to the identity of either subject is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.