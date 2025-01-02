Fayetteville's Utley & Knowles and JTC CPAs Announce Strategic Merger

Utley & Knowles and JTC CPAs merge Jan 1, boosting services and regional reach. New offices in NC enhance client access and support.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utley & Knowles and JTC CPAs are merging, effective January 1. This partnership strengthens their commitment to accounting and financial advisory services. The merged firm aims to offer expanded capabilities, deeper industry insights, and a wider regional presence.

Since 1991, Utley & Knowles has served the Fayetteville, North Carolina area, specializing in tax services. JTC CPAs brings their expertise, adding to this strong combination. Together, they provide a comprehensive range of services and are well equipped to serve a broader geographic area.

The merger is strategic. By joining forces, the firm enhances client service and expands its range. Clients will benefit from the combined expertise and broader array of specialized services.

Leadership from both firms will guide the transition. Key figures will ensure strong decision-making and seamless integration. The combined resources will maximize strengths and enhance service capabilities, maintaining office locations in Fayetteville and beyond, and providing enhanced accessibility and support for clients.

In addition to the Fayetteville location, the firm operates offices in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and more. Along with these locations, they will increase regional reach and improve accessibility for clients throughout the Southeast US.

“Teaming up our skills and resources puts us in a great position to offer top-notch service to our clients. This merger isn’t just about joining companies and combining skills and abilities; it’s a leap towards client innovation and making our clients even more successful.” — Jack Trent, CPA

The integration will be completed over the next several months. Updates will be provided to ensure a smooth transition. Clients can contact the support team with questions directed at the provided point of contact. Though operations remain largely unchanged, clients may notice immediate service enhancements.

Together, Utley & Knowles and JTC CPAs form a leading CPA firm. They commit to delivering comprehensive tax and accounting services to individuals and businesses, leveraging decades of experience and specialized knowledge.

