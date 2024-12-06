Welcoming Sage & Bell, PA to the JTC Family

JTC acquires Sage & Bell, PA, expanding small business accounting services across South Carolina. Partnership promises enhanced client resources and expertise.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Sage & Bell, PA officially joined JTC CPAs, effective December 1st. This partnership represents a new chapter for both firms.

Sage & Bell, PA is an established accounting firm based in South Carolina, known for its focus on small business clients. They bring significant experience in providing personalized accounting services and are dedicated to the success of their clients.

At JTC CPAs, we continually seek opportunities to expand and enhance our services. Partnering with Sage & Bell, PA aligns with our commitment to supporting small businesses and allows us to provide additional resources for our clients.

With this partnership, our clients can expect improved services and new opportunities. We will maintain our commitment to delivering personalized service while benefiting from the expertise that Sage & Bell, PA offers.

This partnership may lead to new opportunities for both firms. We will provide further updates and information about upcoming announcements and events as we integrate our services.

For any questions or more information, please reach out to us via email or contact one of our offices directly.

