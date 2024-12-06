Seamless Support, Expanded Services: Kingsport CPA PC Joins JTC CPAs

Two accounting firms, Kingsport CPA PC and JTC CPAs, merge to offer expanded services and better support for clients in the Tri-Cities area.

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsport CPA PC is happy to announce that it has merged with JTC CPAs, starting December 1st. This partnership will help us provide more services, improve our skills, and better support our clients and the community.

Kingsport CPA PC has been serving the Tri-Cities area since 1999. We offer personalized accounting solutions for individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Our firm is known for being honest and providing great service. JTC CPAs, based in Boise, ID, focuses on bookkeeping, tax planning, and business consulting, helping small businesses grow.

This merger is a great match because both firms share the same values of honesty, growth, and putting clients first. By working together, we can provide more services, open new locations, and offer additional resources that will benefit our clients and the community.

With this merger, our clients will have access to more resources, including new tools and specialized services that meet their needs. We are committed to making this transition smooth so that our clients continue to receive the high-quality service they expect. Our combined team will include even more experienced professionals ready to help.

The new firm will be led by key leaders from both Kingsport CPA PC and JTC CPAs, ensuring strong and balanced leadership. Our shared vision focuses on growth, new ideas, and caring for our clients. In the coming months, we plan to open new offices and reach out to new markets. We also plan to add more services to better serve our clients.

We are excited about this new chapter and are dedicated to helping our clients succeed. If you have any questions or want more information, please contact one of our offices at their respective numbers.

