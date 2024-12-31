MPD Seeking Suspect in Theft From Motor Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a theft (from motor vehicle) in Northeast.

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, at approximately 11:48 a.m., First District officers responded for a report of a theft in the 1300 block of D Street, Northeast. Upon arrival it was reported that the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle, stole property then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by the vehicle’s camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24200934

###