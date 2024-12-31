MPD Seeking Suspect in a Northeast Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in an assault that occurred in Northeast.
On Friday, December 27, 2024, at approximately 9:26 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 6200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast. The suspect produced a handgun and threatened the victim. The victim refused to comply with the suspect’s demands and the suspect fled the scene. The victim was not injured.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:
https://youtu.be/5zFW4i0FLes
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24200245
