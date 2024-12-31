Berlin Barracks / 2 Motor Vehicle Crash

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3008448

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 at 15:46 hours

LOCATION: VT Route 14 South / US Route 2

TOWN: East Montpelier

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin M. Ackley

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla Matrix

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial passenger-side/front-end damage

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: No

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Zachary A. Currie

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial front-end/passenger-side damage

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: No

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/31/2024 at approximately 15:46 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Rt 14 South and US Route 2, in the Town of East Montpelier, in the county of Washington. Upon arrival, Troopers located both vehicles occupying the intersection. After an investigation, Troopers determined that the Toyota was traveling southbound on US Route 2 with the intention of turning left onto VT Route 14 southbound. The Ford was traveling northbound on US Route 2 and both vehicles crashed at the intersection. Troopers were assisted by East Montpelier Fire & Rescue, as well as Cross Town Towing, and LaRoche Towing.