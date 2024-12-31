Berlin Barracks / 2 Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3008448
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 at 15:46 hours
LOCATION: VT Route 14 South / US Route 2
TOWN: East Montpelier
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kevin M. Ackley
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla Matrix
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial passenger-side/front-end damage
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: No
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Zachary A. Currie
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Charleston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial front-end/passenger-side damage
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: No
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/31/2024 at approximately 15:46 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Rt 14 South and US Route 2, in the Town of East Montpelier, in the county of Washington. Upon arrival, Troopers located both vehicles occupying the intersection. After an investigation, Troopers determined that the Toyota was traveling southbound on US Route 2 with the intention of turning left onto VT Route 14 southbound. The Ford was traveling northbound on US Route 2 and both vehicles crashed at the intersection. Troopers were assisted by East Montpelier Fire & Rescue, as well as Cross Town Towing, and LaRoche Towing.
