West Virginia Department of Human Services Announces Closure of West Virginia Children's Home

​The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) today announced the successful closure of the West Virginia Children’s Home (WVCH) on December 31, 2024, as planned. The closure follows a thoughtful and deliberative process to ensure the safe relocation of all children to appropriate residential placements and the smooth transition of staff to new roles within State agencies.

“This closure represents a new chapter for the Department as we continue to modernize and strengthen our approach to providing care for children across West Virginia,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “We are proud of the work accomplished to ensure the safety and well-being of the children in our care and deeply grateful to the staff who supported this transition with professionalism and dedication.”

Ahead of the closure, DoHS solidified arrangements to secure the site. Next steps for the property include an appraisal by the West Virginia Department of Administration’s Real Estate Division. Additionally, the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will collect and preserve the historical artifacts of the Children’s Home, including artwork and documents, honoring the facility’s long-standing legacy of service to the community.

The closure of WVCH was first announced in November 2024. All staff were notified of the decision and provided opportunities to transition into roles within DoHS, the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF), or other State agencies. All staff have since been reassigned.