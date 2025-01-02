Kerry W. Kirby Takes Center Stage with Visionary Insights at Multifamily AI & Innovation Summit in Phoenix

Kerry W. Kirby Live on Stage at The Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit

Kerry W. Kirby delivered a series of compelling presentations that captivated the audience, cementing his reputation as a thought leader in PropTech.

I am encouraged by the industry’s eagerness to embrace innovation and adapt to the challenges of our dynamic economic environment.” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect , the leader in providing the most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, reflects on the impactful presence of its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , at the recently concluded Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit. The event, which ran from December 4–5, 2024, brought together multifamily professionals from across the industry to discuss cutting-edge innovations and strategies.Kirby delivered a series of compelling presentations that captivated the audience, cementing his reputation as a thought leader in PropTech. On December 4th, he and 365 Connect’s Chief Product Officer, Jimmy Lancaster, led interactive sessions at the nectarflow Innovation & AI Lab. The duo shared transformative insights into the opportunities and challenges of leveraging APIs to optimize multifamily operations, sparking lively discussions among attendees.On December 5th, Kirby took center stage as a panelist in the featured session, “Beyond the Numbers: Harnessing Technology and People to Future-Proof Real Estate Investments.” His thought-provoking commentary on digital transformation and the integration of advanced technologies into real estate workflows resonated deeply with the audience, offering actionable takeaways for building resilient, forward-thinking business models.“We were honored to have Kerry deliver such an impactful message at this year’s summit,” said Patrick Antrim, CEO of Multifamily Leadership. “Kerry’s ability to challenge conventional wisdom while presenting innovative solutions has a transformative effect on our industry. His presentations not only educated but inspired everyone in attendance.”Reflecting on the event, Kirby stated: “The Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit provided an incredible platform to explore the critical intersections of technology and real estate. It was an honor to share the stage with such esteemed colleagues and contribute to conversations shaping the future of our industry. I am encouraged by the industry’s eagerness to embrace innovation and adapt to the challenges of our dynamic economic environment.”With a legacy of pushing the boundaries of technology in the multifamily housing sector, Kirby’s appearance reaffirmed his role as a visionary leader and champion of industry transformation. The discussions he spearheaded at the summit continue to reverberate throughout the multifamily space, igniting a collective drive for progress and innovation.The Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit, launched by Patrick and Carrie Antrim of Multifamily Leadership, has solidified its place as the premier event for industry professionals, offering tools, strategies, and insights to foster growth and innovation. This year’s event once again underscored its mission to create a collaborative environment where attendees could thrive.ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, our AI-driven platform transforms operations to reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate revenue. Founded in 2003 with unrivaled industry knowledge, 365 Connect is purpose-built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Discover how we’re driving the future of multifamily innovation at 365connect.com

