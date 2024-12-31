2024 Year in Review - A Message from WDVA Director David Puente

As we approach the end of 2024, I want to take a moment to reflect on the tremendous progress we’ve made together in our mission of Serving Those Who Served. With just a few hours left in the year, it's only natural to begin looking forward to the opportunities and challenges of 2025. But before we do, it’s important that we take a pause and celebrate the incredible accomplishments we’ve achieved in the past 12 months.

In 2024, we faced numerous challenges, yet together we navigated them with determination, compassion and a steadfast commitment to our transitioning service members, Veterans and their families. Every step we took, every initiative we launched and every service we provided has made a profound impact on the lives of those who have served our country. Whether it was through expanding our transitional housing programs, providing critical mental health support, ensuring Veterans received their earned benefits, or strengthening relationships with community partners, we’ve proven that we are a team that works relentlessly for the betterment of the lives of our Veterans and their families. Our team includes the many community partners, non-profits, fellow state agencies, federal partners, Veteran Service Organizations and many others, who have helped make 2024 such a success in serving Veterans. You all have helped us make a difference, and it shows!

The accomplishments below represent just a fraction of the hard work and dedication that has gone into 2024. And more than just the numbers, what stands out to me is the spirit of collaboration, compassion, and excellence that our team brings to every task, no matter how big or small.

I could not be prouder of what we’ve accomplished this year. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your dedication, tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to our Veterans. You have made a difference, and it shows!

As we look forward to 2025, let us take this moment to celebrate our achievements and use them as the foundation for even greater successes in the year ahead. We have much more to do. I know with this incredible team; we will continue to lead the way in Veteran services and make a lasting impact on the lives of those who served our nation.

Thank you for all you’ve done in 2024, and we thank all the Veterans and their families across Washington state. I am deeply grateful and honored to be able to continue to serve for, and alongside you. I look forward to all we will accomplish together in 2025.



Respectfully,

David Puente Jr. | Director

WA Department of Veterans Affairs

1102 Quince St SE

Olympia, WA 98504-1150

Office: (360) 725-2155

www.dva.wa.gov