PROCLAMATION - Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families

WHEREAS, suicide is a national public health challenge with more than 49,000 deaths by suicide, with approximately 16 percent of those deaths being veterans, and is the 10th leading cause of death in Washington state, which had a significantly higher risk of deaths by suicide among veterans when compared to the national average of suicide rates, with nearly 73 percent of those deaths involving firearms; these deaths cause immeasurable pain among individuals, families and communities across our state and the country; and

WHEREAS, the Washington State Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families is part of an ongoing effort to reduce suicide among these populations; Washington state launched the Governor's Challenge in 2020 and seeks to eliminate veteran suicide by using a comprehensive public health approach to suicide prevention; the initiative aims to reduce death by suicide through collaboration between federal, state and local agencies, non-profit organizations, medical providers and community stakeholders; and

WHEREAS, Washington's commitment to the Governor's Challenge affirms the state's dedication to reducing suicide among its 502,028 veterans, 65,325 service members and more than 2 million military and veteran family members who are at higher risk of suicide than the general population, and this challenge

fosters a collaborative effort across sectors to promote suicide prevention efforts, ensuring resources are available to those who serve and their families; and

WHEREAS, as part of this ongoing initiative, the Washington State Governor's Challenge will be supported by engaging the public, raising awareness about veteran suicide prevention and encouraging individuals to access available support services; and

WHEREAS, the Governor's Challenge also focuses on key priority areas such as identifying service members, veterans and their families at risk for suicide, promoting connectedness, improving care transitions and increasing lethal means safety, as these areas reflect the need for continued education, awareness and

community involvement to address the complex issues of suicide prevention and mental health support;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim continued support for the implementation of the Washington State

Governor's Challenge

and I urge all people in our state to raise awareness of behavioral health, suicide prevention, lethal means safety and the support services available in our communities. Together, we must encourage those in need to REACH out for help, hope and community.

Signed this 29th day of April, 2025

Governor Bob Ferguson