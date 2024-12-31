Plot twist! Oliver tops most popular baby names in B.C.

CANADA, December 31 - Move over, Noah. Oliver is the most popular name for babies born this year in British Columbia.

Oliver is followed by Olivia, Liam, Noah, Theodore, Charlotte, Lucas, Isla, Amelia and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures for 2024.

In 2023, the top names for babies born in B.C. were Noah, Oliver, Olivia, Theodore, Liam, Jack, Emma, Sophia, Ethan and Leo.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed.

As of Monday, Dec. 16, 38,103 babies were registered as born in B.C. in 2024.

Learn More:

For more information about baby names in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/statistics-reports/bc-s-most-popular-baby-names