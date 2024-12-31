Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,874 in the last 365 days.

Plot twist! Oliver tops most popular baby names in B.C.

CANADA, December 31 - Move over, Noah. Oliver is the most popular name for babies born this year in British Columbia.

Oliver is followed by Olivia, Liam, Noah, Theodore, Charlotte, Lucas, Isla, Amelia and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures for 2024.

In 2023, the top names for babies born in B.C. were Noah, Oliver, Olivia, Theodore, Liam, Jack, Emma, Sophia, Ethan and Leo.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed.

As of Monday, Dec. 16, 38,103 babies were registered as born in B.C. in 2024.

Learn More:

For more information about baby names in B.C., visit:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/statistics-reports/bc-s-most-popular-baby-names

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Plot twist! Oliver tops most popular baby names in B.C.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more