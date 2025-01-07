Silverman Law Office merges with Josephson Law Firm in Big Timber

Josephson Law Firm in Big Timber, Montana has merged with Silverman Law Office.

BIG TIMBER, MT, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverman Law Office announces its merger with Josephson Law Firm in Big Timber, enhancing the resources and capabilities of both firms to better serve clients across Montana and throughout the United Sates. Silverman Law is licensed to practice in Montana, Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.Josephson Law Firm has served clients throughout Montana for more than 60 years. Founded in 1962 by Richard W. “Dick” Josephson, the firm remained a family-owned practice under his son, Attorney R. Mark Josephson. The firm has achieved recognition by receiving the highest rating from Martindale-Hubbell. Since 2010 Mark has been recognized by his peers in The Best Lawyers in America and was named in that publication as Lawyer of the Year in Real Estate for the Billings area in 2022. Mark will continue serving clients from the Big Timber office as part of the Silverman Law team.“This is an exciting opportunity for our clients and our team,” Mark Josephson said. “By joining forces with Silverman Law Office, I can continue delivering the personalized attention my clients value while accessing the resources and expertise of a larger firm. This merger provides for a vaster client service capacity and allows us to take on new clients.”Founded in 2012 by attorney Joel Silverman, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients from its offices in Helena and Bozeman. The firm specializes in estate planning, tax law, business law, real estate, liquor and gaming law, probate, and litigation, among other practice areas. With the addition of Mark Josephson, Silverman Law Office now has a team of nine attorneys across Montana.“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Josephson and his team to Silverman Law Office,” Joel said. “Mark’s extensive experience, particularly in estate and real property law, combined with the long-standing reputation of Josephson Law Firm, makes this partnership a natural fit. This merger allows us to expand our footprint while maintaining the high standards of client service that both firms are known for.”For more information, visit www.mttaxlaw.com or call Silverman Law Office at 406-449-4829.

