Crumbl Celebrates Sweet Milestones to Ring in 2025

Crumbl New Year Crumbl New Year

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2024 draws to a close, Crumbl is as dedicated as ever to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Creating the highest quality experience possible across 1,071 locations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada is no small task.Across the 52 weeks of 2024, Crumbl served up more than 200 different desserts through its weekly rotating menus. January 2024 saw the first non-cookie offering from Crumbl (the fan-favorite Cinnamon Square), and since then the menu has expanded to include cakes, brownies, cheesecakes, puddings, and breads. However, the prize for top selling dessert in 2024 goes to the Snickerdoodle Cupcake cookie. Crumbl fans shared over 3.7 million Crumbl gifts during 2024, living out Crumbl’s mission to bring people together over amazing desserts.The Olivia Rodrigo “GUTS” Cookie became the first Crumbl dessert to travel alongside a concert tour in summer 2024. A beauty meets baked goods moment came with the Kylie Jenner Cosmetics limited-edition cookies and cosmetics launch. Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie marked Crumbl’s first partnership with a talk show host.This year of fresh flavors, bold partnerships, and delicious classics allowed Crumbl to stay true to its values of innovation and authenticity. The rapid expansion of new franchise locations gives Crumbl the opportunity to reach more customers than ever before. As Crumbl welcomes 2025, fans can expect never-before-seen partnerships, collaborations, all-new desserts, new stores in additional countries around the globe, and the return of many beloved flavors to help sweeten life’s moments all year long.Ring in the New Year with sweet treats from Crumbl!About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.