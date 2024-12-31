Governor Abbott Appoints Long To 183rd Judicial District Court

TEXAS, December 31 - December 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lance Long to the 183rd Judicial District Court in Harris County, effective January 1, 2025, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Lance Long of Houston is an assistant criminal district attorney for the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Previously, he served as an assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, attorney and owner of the Law Office of Lance Long, and as a staff attorney for the Harris County Office of Court Management. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. Long received a Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law.