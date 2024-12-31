Kentucky Nursing Facility Sets New Standard with Dual Prestigious Achievements

Springfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Secures ‘Best of Ky’ Award and Deficiency-Free Survey

Teams are where magic can happen. Being in a team is great; but being in a good team is MAGIC. It’s how the best care gets delivered and the work all gets done” — Cheryl Baker

SPRINGFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, November 21, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living/Kentucky Senior Living Association (KAHCF/KCAL/KSLA) recognized the top long-term care facilities in Kentucky at their quality awards banquet with the 2024 Best of Kentucky award. Springfield Nursing and Rehabilitation was honored to be a part of this elite group of leaders in the industry.To be considered as “Best of Kentucky” in nursing and rehabilitation, the facility must have a CMS star rating of four or higher and meet other quality benchmarks. The recognition celebrates top-performing long-term care providers across the state for their excellence in nursing and rehabilitation. On average, 20-30 facilities are recognized as “Best of Kentucky” each year, from a total of 270 nursing and rehabilitation centers.In addition to this tremendous achievement, Springfield Nursing and Rehab also carried out a deficiency-free state survey. This exceptional achievement underscores its unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care to its residents.The comprehensive survey, conducted by the Office of Inspector General, involved an in-depth review of operations, including resident care, medical records, staffing, and facility management. Achieving a deficiency-free status signifies that they have met or exceeded all state and federal regulations for skilled nursing facilities.Cheryl Baker, Director of Nursing, expressed her pride in the team’s recent achievements:"It’s an honor to not only celebrate our recent 2024 deficiency-free survey, but to also be recognized as one of the 2024 Best of Kentucky Nursing and Rehabilitation Facilities. Teams are where magic can happen. Being in a team is great; but being in a good team is MAGIC. It’s how the best care gets delivered and the work all gets done."This quote highlights the facility’s commitment to excellence and the pivotal role of teamwork in delivering top-tier care.About Springfield Nursing and RehabSpringfield Nursing & Rehabilitation Center offers the convenience of location in Springfield, Kentucky. You can rest and breathe easier knowing you or your loved one is being taken care of by their multi-specialty team combined with excellent skilled and caring clinical and rehabilitation staff. The multi-disciplinary staff will aid in your quick recovery and enable you to return home as soon as possible. If you are looking for long-term care to enjoy life more fully, they provide comfortable rooms, while receiving quality clinical care. For more information call the admissions department at 859-336-7771.About KAHCF/KCAL/KSLAEstablished in 1954, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF) is the trade association that represents the proprietary and nonproprietary nursing facilities and personal care homes across the Commonwealth. Kentucky Center for Assisted Living (KCAL) was established in 2018. Kentucky Senior Living Association, an Argentum affiliate, was founded in 1999 and joined KHACF/KCAL in a strategic partnership in 2024. One of the state affiliates of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, KAHCF/KCAL provides a wide variety of services to member facilities including legislative and regulatory activities, professional development, state

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.