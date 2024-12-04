Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Named Best of Kentucky in Nursing and Rehabilitation

Mica Collins surrounded by her team.

Local, Senior Living Community Wins Prestigious Statewide Award

We are deeply honored at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation to receive the 2024 Best of Kentucky award.” — Mica Collins, Administrator

IRVINE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, November 21, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living/Kentucky Senior Living Association (KAHCF/KCAL/KSLA) recognized the top long-term care facilities in Kentucky at their quality awards banquet with the 2024 Best of Kentucky award. Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation was honored to be a part of this elite group of leaders in the industry.To be considered as “Best of Kentucky” in nursing and rehabilitation, the facility must have a CMS star rating of four or higher and meet other quality benchmarks. The recognition celebrates top-performing long-term care providers across the state for their excellence in nursing and rehabilitation. On average, 20-30 facilities are recognized as “Best of Kentucky” each year, from a total of 270 nursing and rehabilitation centers.“We are deeply honored at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation to receive the 2024 Best of Kentucky award,” said Mica Collins, Administrator of Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation. “This award is truly a team effort and was received because of our staff, who dedicate their lives to caring for and enhancing the lives of our seniors.”About Irvine Nursing & RehabIrvine Nursing & Rehabilitation offers the convenience of location in Irvine, Kentucky in the heart of Estill County. Their exceptional team of skilled clinicians and rehabilitation specialists distinguishes them with unparalleled care and expertise. For more information, contact the admissions department at 606-723-5153.About KAHCF/KCAL/KSLAEstablished in 1954, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF) is the trade association that represents the proprietary and nonproprietary nursing facilities and personal care homes across the Commonwealth. Kentucky Center for Assisted Living (KCAL) was established in 2018. Kentucky Senior Living Association, an Argentum affiliate, was founded in 1999 and joined KHACF/KCAL in a strategic partnership in 2024. One of the state affiliates of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, KAHCF/KCAL provides a wide variety of services to member facilities including legislative and regulatory activities, professional development, statewide recognition programs, publications, media relations, research, and advocacy relations.

