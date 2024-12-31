Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Named Best of Kentucky in Nursing and Rehabilitation

From left to right, Justin Mardis, Abigail Keltner, and Suzanne Davis, the Director of Nursing at Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Local, Senior Living Community Wins Prestigious Statewide Award

Being voted the best of the best is not just an honor; it’s a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of all the employees in our facility that drives excellence every day” — Suzanne Davis

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, November 21, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living/Kentucky Senior Living Association (KAHCF/KCAL/KSLA) recognized the top long-term care facilities in Kentucky at their quality awards banquet with the 2024 Best of Kentucky award. Campbellsville Nursing & Rehabilitation was honored to be a part of this elite group of leaders in the industry.To be considered as “Best of Kentucky” in nursing and rehabilitation, the facility must have a CMS star rating of four or higher and meet other quality benchmarks. The recognition celebrates top-performing long-term care providers across the state for their excellence in nursing and rehabilitation. On average, 20-30 facilities are recognized as “Best of Kentucky” each year, from a total of 270 nursing and rehabilitation centers.Suzanne Davis, Director of Nursing, expressed her gratitude and pride saying, "Being voted the best of the best is not just an honor; it’s a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of all the employees in our facility that drives excellence every day."About Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation CenterCampbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 1980 Old Greensburg Road in Campbellsville, Kentucky, provides top-notch care for its residents. With a highly skilled team and a commitment to excellence, they offer both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. The facility provides on-site therapy services, scheduled transportation for appointments, and engaging social activities, ensuring the well-being and comfort of their residents. For more information contact (270) 465-3506.KAHCF/KCAL/KSLAEstablished in 1954, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF) is the trade association that represents the proprietary and nonproprietary nursing facilities and personal care homes across the Commonwealth. Kentucky Center for Assisted Living (KCAL) was established in 2018. Kentucky Senior Living Association, an Argentum affiliate, was founded in 1999 and joined KHACF/KCAL in a strategic partnership in 2024. One of the state affiliates of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, KAHCF/KCAL provides a wide variety of services to member facilities including legislative and regulatory activities, professional development, statewide recognition programs, publications, media relations, research, and advocacy relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.