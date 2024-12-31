Visitor Industry Recorded Fourth Consecutive Year-over-Year Growth in November 2024

Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: December 31, 2024

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 770,940 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in November 2024, growth of 5.3 percent compared to the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.55 billion, up 2.0 percent from November 2023. November marked the fourth-consecutive month with year-over-year growth in both visitor arrivals and expenditures. Total visitor arrivals in November 2024 represent a 95.3 percent recovery rate from pre-pandemic November 2019 (809,076, -4.7%) and total nominal visitor spending increased compared to November 2019 ($1.34 billion, +16.0%).

In November 2024, 762,662 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 8,278 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 721,342 visitors (+5.7%) arrived by air and 10,936 visitors (-24.3%) came by cruise ships in November 2023, and 792,547 visitors (-3.8%) came by air and 16,529 visitors (-49.9%) came by cruise ships in November 2019.

The average length of stay by all visitors in November 2024 was 8.43 days, which was shorter than November 2023 (8.76 days, -3.8%), but longer than November 2019 (8.30 days, +1.6%). The statewide average daily census¹ was 216,590 visitors in November 2024, compared to 213,795 visitors (+1.3%) in November 2023 and 223,746 visitors (-3.2%) in November 2019.

In November 2024, 412,996 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase from November 2023 (380,613 visitors, +8.5%) and November 2019 (375,244 visitors, +10.1%). U.S. West visitor spending of $748.8 million grew compared to November 2023 ($741.5 million, +1.0%) and was significantly higher than November 2019 ($563.8 million, +32.8%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in November 2024 ($222 per person) decreased compared to November 2023 ($231 per person, -4.1%) but was considerably more than November 2019 ($179 per person, +24.0%).

In November 2024,163,237 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, up from November 2023 (152,721 visitors, +6.9%) and from November 2019 (150,386 visitors, +8.5%). U.S. East visitor spending of $410.3 million increased from November 2023 ($375.2 million, +9.3%) and November 2019 ($306.8 million, +33.7%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in November 2024 ($273 per person) was higher than November 2023 ($255 per person, +7.1%) and November 2019 ($221 per person, +23.3%).

There were 60,684 visitors from Japan in November 2024, which was a decrease from November 2023 (63,416 visitors, -4.3%) and much lower than November 2019 (131,536 visitors, -53.9%). Visitors from Japan spent $88.8 million in November 2024, compared to $96.4 million (-7.9%) in November 2023 and $189.4 million (-53.1%) in November 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in November 2024 ($252 per person) increased slightly from November 2023 ($251 per person, +0.3%), but was less than November 2019 ($256 per person, -1.4%).

In November 2024, 48,533 visitors arrived from Canada, a decline compared to November 2023 (50,252 visitors, -3.4%) and November 2019 (50,598 visitors, -4.1%). Visitors from Canada spent $114.7 million in November 2024, compared to $136.2 million (-15.8%) in November 2023 and $98.3 million (+16.7%) in November 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in November 2024 ($224 per person) was slightly lower compared to November 2023 ($225 per person, -0.6%), but considerably more than November 2019 ($165 per person, +36.1%).

There were 77,213 visitors from all other international markets in November 2024, comprising visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other regions. In comparison, there were 74,340 visitors (+3.9%) from all other international markets in November 2023 and 84,783 visitors (-8.9%) in November 2019.

Air capacity to the Hawaiian Islands in November 2024 (4,795 transpacific flights with 1,061,794 seats) increased compared to November 2023 (4,768 flights, +0.6% with 1,048,787 seats, +1.2%), but declined from November 2019 (4,881 flights, -1.8% with 1,072,626 seats, -1.0%).

Year-to-Date 2024

A total of 8,779,058 visitors arrived in the first 11 months of 2024, a slight drop from 8,795,159 visitors (-0.2%) in the first 11 months of 2023. Total arrivals declined 6.9 percent when compared to 9,434,232 visitors in the first 11 months of 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $18.64 billion, down from $18.78 billion (-0.8%) in the first 11 months of 2023, but higher than $15.96 billion (+16.8%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In November 2024, 329,427 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 83,353 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in November 2024 had been to Hawaii before (83.8%) while 16.2 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 54.5 percent of U.S. West visitors in November 2024 stayed in hotels, 14.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.1 percent stayed in rental homes and 10.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 11 months of 2024, there were 4,518,878 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 4,575,291 visitors (-1.2%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and 4,176,799 visitors (+8.2%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $8.75 billion in the first 11 months of 2024, compared to $8.74 billion (+0.1%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and $6.25 billion (+39.9%) in the first 11 months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2024 was $232 per person, higher than the first 11 months of 2023 ($225 per person, +2.9%) and up significantly from the first 11 months of 2019 ($174 per person, +33.0%).

U.S. East: In November 2024, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the South Atlantic (39,091 visitors), West South Central (34,538 visitors) and East North Central (32,022 visitors). Six out of 10 U.S. East visitors in November 2024 had been to Hawaii before (62.0%) while 38.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.4 percent of U.S. East visitors in November 2024 stayed in hotels, 13.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 10.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.4 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 11 months of 2024, 2,134,049 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 2,217,570 visitors (-3.8%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and 2,061,163 visitors (+3.5%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $5.50 billion in the first 11 months of 2024, compared to $5.67 billion (-3.0%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and $4.20 billion (+31.0%) in the first 11 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2024 ($268 per person) increased from the first 11 months of 2023 ($263 per person, +2.0%) and was much higher than the first 11 months of 2019 ($212 per person, +26.4%).

Japan: Of the 60,684 visitors in November 2024, 60,184 visitors arrived on international flights and 500 visitors came on domestic flights. Two out of three Japanese visitors in November 2024 were repeat visitors (68.7%) while 31.3 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 72.4 percent of Japanese visitors in November 2024 stayed in hotels, 11.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.6 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 11 months of 2024, there were 649,662 visitors from Japan, compared to 518,824 visitors (+25.2%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and 1,439,570 visitors (-54.9%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $963.5 million in the first 11 months of 2024, compared to $816.0 million (+18.1%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and $2.04 billion (-52.7%) in the first 11 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2024 ($240 per person) was similar to the first 11 months of 2023 ($240 per person, +0.1%) and the first 11 months of 2019 ($240 per person, 0.0%).

Canada: Of the 48,533 visitors in November 2024, 40,616 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,917 visitors came on domestic flights. Two out of three Canadian visitors in November 2024 had been to Hawaii before (68.0%), while 32.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 53.5 percent of Canadian visitors in November 2024 stayed in hotels, 22.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.7 percent stayed in timeshares, 8.9 percent stayed in rental homes, and 5.9 stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 11 months of 2024, there were 379,846 visitors from Canada, compared to 416,842 visitors (-8.9%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and 475,922 visitors (-20.2%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $921.3 million in the first 11 months of 2024, compared to $1.07 billion (-14.0%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and $951.9 million (-3.2%) in the first 11 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2024 ($223 per person) was higher compared to the first 11 months of 2023 ($219 per person, +1.7%) and the first 11 months of 2019 ($166 per person, +34.4%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 451,948 visitors to Oahu in November 2024, compared to 439,969 visitors (+2.7%) in November 2023 and 468,684 visitors (-3.6%) in November 2019. Visitor spending was $633.5 million in November 2024, compared to $648.0 million (-2.2%) in November 2023 and $644.3 million (-1.7%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 102,217 visitors in November 2024, compared to 102,888 visitors (-0.7%) in November 2023 and 100,880 visitors (+1.3%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2024, there were 5,274,028 visitors to Oahu, compared to 5,099,300 visitors (+3.4%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and 5,595,902 visitors (-5.8%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $8.25 billion, which was higher than $8.02 billion (+2.8%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and $7.36 billion (+12.0%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Maui: Fifteen months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 197,622 visitors to Maui in November 2024, which was higher than November 2023 (162,470 visitors, +21.6%), but below November 2019 (232,330 visitors, -14.9%). Visitor spending increased to $435.7 million in November 2024, compared to $378.2 million (+15.2%) in November 2023 and $377.9 million (+15.3%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 51,901 visitors in November 2024, compared to 45,669 visitors (+13.6%) in November 2023 and 61,437 visitors (-15.5%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2024, there were 2,117,488 visitors to Maui, compared to 2,297,518 visitors (-7.8%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and 2,784,485 visitors (-24.0%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $4.71 billion, compared to $5.33 billion (-11.7%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and $4.61 billion (+2.0%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 105,161 visitors to Kauai in November 2024, compared to 106,806 visitors (-1.5%) in November 2023 and 103,783 visitors (+1.3%) in November 2019. Visitor spending was $210.4 million in November 2024, compared to $215.2 million (-2.2%) in November 2023 and $135.9 million (+54.8%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 25,830 visitors in November 2024, compared to 26,001 visitors (-0.7%) in November 2023 and 24,919 visitors (+3.7%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2024, there were 1,248,096 visitors to Kauai, compared to 1,297,908 visitors (-3.8%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and 1,245,672 visitors (+0.2%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $2.59 billion, compared to $2.52 billion (+3.1%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and $1.73 billion (+49.7%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 133,034 visitors to Hawaii Island in November 2024, compared to 136,282 visitors (-2.4%) in November 2023 and 131,713 visitors (+1.0%) in November 2019. Visitor spending was $254.3 million in November 2024, compared to $259.8 million (-2.1%) in November 2023 and $160.7 million (+58.2%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 34,640 visitors in November 2024, compared to 36,407 visitors (-4.9%) in November 2023 and 32,541 visitors (+6.5%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2024, there were 1,563,514 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 1,614,188 visitors (-3.1%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and 1,585,992 visitors (-1.4%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2024, total visitor spending was $2.89 billion, compared to $2.72 billion (+6.1%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and $2.05 billion (+40.7%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

In November 2024, 3,906 nonstop domestic flights with 836,463 seats serviced Hawaii from the U.S. mainland. There was growth in domestic air capacity compared to November 2023 (3,868 flights, +1.0% with 819,401 seats, +2.1%) and November 2019 (3,731 flights, +4.7% with 770,411 seats, +8.6%).

U.S. West: There were 3,535 scheduled flights with 737,031 seats from U.S. West in November 2024.

Air capacity increased compared to November 2023 (3,480 flights, +1.6% with 719,831 seats, +2.4%). Fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Jose and discontinued service from Everett, Washington were offset by added seats from Denver, Oakland, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle.

There was increased air capacity compared to November 2019 (3,449 flights, +2.5% with 684,892 seats, +7.6%). Fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, San Francisco, and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California in November 2024 which did not operate in November 2019.

U.S. East: In November 2024, 356 scheduled flights with 97,155 seats operated from U.S. East.

There were fewer scheduled flights (362, -1.7%) but more seats (95,665, +1.6%) compared to November 2023. Reduced seats from New York JFK and Newark were offset by growth in seats from Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and Washington D.C.

Air capacity increased compared to November 2019 (274 flights, +29.9% with 79,396 seats, +22.4%). Reductions in scheduled seats from Chicago, Dallas, Newark were offset by growth in seats from Atlanta, Boston, New York JFK, and Washington D.C., as well as service from Austin, Detroit and Minneapolis in November 2024 which did not operate in November 2019.

International Flights

In November 2024, there were 889 nonstop flights with 225,331 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and Pacific Islands. International air capacity decreased from November 2023 (900 flights, -1.2% with 229,386 seats, -1.8%) and continued to be significantly less than November 2019 (1,150 flights, -22.7% with 302,215 seats, -25.4%).

Japan: There were 370 scheduled flights with 108,329 seats from Japan in November 2024, operated by All Nippon, Delta, Hawaiian and Japan Airlines. Zipair, the low-cost carrier and subsidiary of Japan Airlines, have suspended direct service from Tokyo-Narita to Honolulu from October 27, 2024, through March 15, 2025.

There were fewer scheduled flights (374, -1.1%) but more seats (105,268, +2.9%) compared to November 2023. Reduced scheduled seats from Haneda were offset by growth in seats from Nagoya and Narita to Honolulu. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in November 2024 compared to four flights with 1,112 seats in November 2023.

Air capacity remained below November 2019 levels (596 flights, -37.9% with 161,036 seats, -32.7%). There were added scheduled seats from Fukuoka and Haneda to Honolulu, which were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya, Osaka, Narita, and no service from Sapporo. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in November 2024 compared to 43 flights with 9,584 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in November 2019.

Canada: There were 281 scheduled flights with 49,099 seats from Canada in November 2024.

Air capacity decreased compared to November 2023 (286 flights, -1.7% with 51,273 seats, -4.2%). Increased service from Calgary and Edmonton in November 2024 was offset by fewer scheduled seats from Vancouver.

There was increased air capacity compared to November 2019 (233 flights, +20.6% with 46,266 seats, +6.1%). Reduced service from Vancouver was offset by growth in air seats from Calgary and Edmonton in November 2024 which did not operate in November 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: In November 2024, there were 64 scheduled flights with 18,107 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were the same number of flights (64 flights, 0.0%) but fewer seats (19,445 seats, -6.9%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to November 2023. Air capacity remained below the November 2019 level (84 flights, -23.8% with 25,160 seats, -28.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In November 2024, there were 64 scheduled flights with 18,107 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were the same number of flights (64 flights, 0.0%) but fewer seats (19,445 seats, -6.9%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to November 2023. Air capacity remained below the November 2019 level (84 flights, -23.8% with 25,160 seats, -28.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In November 2024, there were 19 scheduled flights with 5,273 seats from Auckland. Hawaiian Airlines resumed seasonal service from Auckland to Honolulu on November 16, 2024, after being suspended from May through mid-November. Air capacity in November 2024 was significantly reduced compared to November 2023 (26 flights, -26.9% with 7,540 seats, -30.1%) and from November 2019 (28 flights, -32.1% with 8,294 seats, -36.4%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats with service from Shanghai in November 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats with service from Shanghai in November 2019. Korea: There were 74 scheduled flights with 20,962 seats from Seoul in November 2024, compared to 72 flights (+2.8%) with 23,191 seats (-9.6%) in November 2023 and 82 flights (-9.8%) with 26,191 seats (-20.0%) in November 2019.

There were 74 scheduled flights with 20,962 seats from Seoul in November 2024, compared to 72 flights (+2.8%) with 23,191 seats (-9.6%) in November 2023 and 82 flights (-9.8%) with 26,191 seats (-20.0%) in November 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were eight scheduled flights with 2,448 seats in November 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in November 2024 and in November 2023, and 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in November 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in November 2024 and in November 2023, and 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in November 2019. Philippines: There were 19 scheduled flights with 5,921 seats from Manila in November 2024, compared to 19 flights (0.0%) with 5,871 seats (+0.9%) in November 2023 and 18 flights (+5.6%) with 5,562 seats (+6.5%) in November 2019.

There were 19 scheduled flights with 5,921 seats from Manila in November 2024, compared to 19 flights (0.0%) with 5,871 seats (+0.9%) in November 2023 and 18 flights (+5.6%) with 5,562 seats (+6.5%) in November 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in November 2024, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in November 2023 and five flights (-20.0%) with 652 seats (+2.5%) in November 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in November 2024, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in November 2023 and five flights (-20.0%) with 652 seats (+2.5%) in November 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in November 2024 and in November 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in November 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in November 2024 and in November 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in November 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in November 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in November 2023, and four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+36.9%) in November 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in November 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in November 2023, and four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+36.9%) in November 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in November 2024. There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats in November 2023, and 17 flights with 2,822 seats in November 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in November 2024. There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats in November 2023, and 17 flights with 2,822 seats in November 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in November 2024, compared to eight flights (-50.0%) with 1,360 seats (-50.0%) in November 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 614 seats (+10.7%) in November 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in November 2024, compared to eight flights (-50.0%) with 1,360 seats (-50.0%) in November 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 614 seats (+10.7%) in November 2019. American Samoa: There were eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in November 2024, in November 2023 and in November 2019.

There were eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in November 2024, in November 2023 and in November 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in November 2024 and in November 2023, and seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,946 seats (-42.9%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2024, there were 54,421 transpacific flights with 12,080,416 seats, compared to 54,664 flights (-0.4%) with 11,994,957 seats (+0.7%) in the first 11 months of 2023 and 56,100 flights (-3.0%) with 12,366,110 seats (-2.3%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In November 2024, 8,278 visitors came via five trips by out-of-state cruise ships. One of these ships had a turnaround trip, with visitors that arrived on that ship departing by air after touring the Hawaiian Islands. After the first group of cruise visitors for that ship left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to board the same ship, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. There were 1,847 visitors who flew into Honolulu for the turnaround trip. Another 11,337 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In November 2023, 10,936 visitors arrived via six out-of-state cruise ships. One ship had 2,719 visitors who flew into Honolulu for two turnaround trips. This ship came toward the end of October 2023 and had a turnaround trip in early November 2023. This ship revisited Hawaii in the third week of November 2023 and had another turnaround trip at the end of the month. Another 8,989 visitors (+26.1%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In November 2019, 16,529 visitors arrived on eight out-of-state cruise ships. One ship had 2,200 visitors who flew into Honolulu for a turnaround trip, while another 11,040 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first 11 months of 2024, 149,980 visitors came to Hawaii via 77 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 5,542 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 114,042 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first 11 months of 2023, 142,422 visitors (+5.3%) entered Hawaii via 67 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 6,881 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 114,378 visitors (-0.3%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first 11 months of 2019, 132,195 visitors (+13.5%) came to Hawaii by way of 62 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 7,561 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 112,392 visitors (+1.5%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

We are pleased to see the continued recovery in our tourism industry in November 2024. U.S. visitors accounted for 77.1 percent of the total arrivals by air service during the first 11 months of 2024, 10 percentage points higher than the share of U.S. visitors during the same period in 2019. The strong economic growth in the country contributed to the increased travel demand from other states in the country.

Year-to-date through November, international visitor arrivals by air service recovered 64.5 percent of the 2019 level for the same period, while Japanese visitor arrivals recovered 45.1 percent. With the expectation of moderate economic growth in the Japanese economy and improvement of the exchange rate, we anticipate more Japanese visitors in 2025, but the full market recovery may take a few years.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the November 2024 tables here.

