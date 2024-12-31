OSA Weekly Update - 12/31/2024

New Year Message from Auditor Blaha Happy New Year! 2025 promises to be a year of new opportunities and change. What won’t change when the clock strikes 12 tonight is the importance of your work. Thanks to you and your dedication to community, Minnesota can face any challenge the new year sends our way. Thank you for all the good work you’ve done this year, and all you’ll do in the next. I look forward to our work together in 2025.

