OSA Weekly Update - 4/4/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Available: 2025 Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Amounts

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Intact Deposits

4. Job Openings

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



This week, my Office released the 2023 Municipal Liquor Store Operations Report during a press conference at the State Capitol. I was joined by the OSA Government Information Division, Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association Executive Director Paul Kaspszak, St. Anthony Village Wine and Spirits Liquor Operations Manager Mike Larson, and Sauk Rapids City Administrator Ross Olson. In 2023, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations saw significant growth, with total net profits reaching $31.6 million, a 15.3% increase from 2022. Our speakers also shared how THC products have contributed to the continued growth of municipal liquor stores, and how profits generated from municipal liquor stores have supported investments in the community. The press conference is available to view on the OSA YouTube channel. You can also view the press release on the OSA website. And to hear more local voices about the report, take a look at this article.

2. Available: 2025 Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Amounts



A list of the 2025 supplemental benefit reimbursement amounts for fire relief associations, released by the Department of Revenue, is now available on the OSA website.

Supplemental benefits are additional benefits relief associations are required to pay to most recipients of retirement benefit distributions. The benefits help offset taxes that are paid by the retiring firefighter on the distribution, and relief associations are reimbursed by the State of Minnesota for the payments. Additional information about supplemental benefit payments and the reimbursement process is provided in an OSA Statement of Position.

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Intact Deposits

Deposits of funds received by public entities should be made intact. That is, deposits should be comprised of the actual cash and checks received. Employees and other individuals should not be allowed to cash personal checks from funds awaiting deposit.