State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins National Coalition of State Financial Leaders to Sound Alarm on Trump Tariffs Threatening Family Farms and Rural Communities - April 16, 2025

Family farms and rural communities are bracing for devastating economic impact as new 10% universal tariffs threaten billions in agricultural losses

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – As Minnesota's family farms and rural communities brace for a new wave of economic hardship, State Auditor Julie Blaha will join a national coalition of state financial officers for a press call on Wednesday, April 16 at 11 a.m., to discuss the devastating impact of President Donald Trump’s newly imposed 10% universal tariffs on virtually all imports.

“These tariffs are an attack on working families. They could undo years of recovery in rural areas that were hit hard by similar policies during Trump’s first term,” Auditor Blaha said.

In addition to her statewide fiscal oversight, Auditor Blaha serves on the Minnesota Rural Finance Authority Board. On the call, she’ll highlight how these new taxes on the American agricultural industry will threaten Midwest family farms, devastate rural economies, and raise prices on cattle, crops and groceries.

WHAT:

State Financial Leaders Speak Out as American Farmers Face Financial Crisis because of Trump Tariffs.

WHO:

State Auditor Julie Blaha (D-Minn.)

State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs (D-Ill.)

State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA (D-Calif.)

State Treasurer Laura M. Montoya (D-N.M.)

State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti (D-Wash.)

State Treasurer David L. Young (D-Colo.)

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 16, at 11 a.m.

RSVP:

