OSA Weekly Update - 4/11/2025

We’re hiring! 1. The OSA has two open positions for Special Investigator. Based in Saint Paul, these positions will support our work to stop waste, fraud, and abuse by investigating irregularities and illegal acts in local government finances. 2. The OSA will have postings for an Accounting Clerk and several Audit positions soon. As a part of the OSA’s commitment to work/life balance and adapting to the modern work force, all these positions will be hybrid with telework options. These positions will be available on the OSA website. If you’re a current job seeker, you can start by making a profile in the State of Minnesota’s Job Portal. Contact Human Recourses Technician Sandy Fung with any questions at Sandy.Fung@osa.state.mn.us.

2. Released: Pension Training Video



A new training video titled “Defined Contribution Plans – Deferred Interest Types and Credit Methods” is available on the OSA website. The video explains allowable options for crediting interest to deferred members of fire relief associations with a defined contribution pension plan.

Additional training videos can be found by filtering for Pension on the OSA’s Training Videos.

Avoiding Pitfall: Report Evidence of Wrongdoing

Local government officials and employees must notify the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) whenever evidence of theft, embezzlement, or the unlawful use of public funds or property is discovered. The reporting requirement also applies to officers and employees of local public pension plans, including volunteer firefighter relief associations and teachers’ retirement fund associations governed by chapter 354A.

Under Minn. Stat. § 609.456, a detailed description of the alleged incident(s) must be made to the OSA “promptly” and in writing. The description may include information that is classified as not public data. “Prompt” reporting means that the OSA should be contacted when the evidence is first discovered. Information that could reasonably be used to determine the identity of an individual providing the required notice is classified as private. To make a report, please use the following form which you can view by clicking here.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Mark Kerr at 651-296-4717 or mark.kerr@osa.state.mn.us.