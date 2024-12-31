Troxler announces over $6.6 million in grants to North Carolina food manufacturers and processors

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced the second round of awards from the North Carolina Agricultural Manufacturing and Processing Initiative. These $6.6 million in awards focus on the expansion of current operations to use more North Carolina farm products and reduce costs and burdens for North Carolina farmers and growers. These six projects benefit peanut, rice, barley, and cucumber farmers and livestock growers.

These awards bring the total of NCAMPI grants awarded to $19 million, exhausting funds available for the program.

“Our farmers and growers need more options close by to process and distribute their products,” Troxler said. “These NCAMPI products will increase farmer opportunities, reduce their costs, and result in more North Carolina jobs and private investment. I’m appreciative of the confidence the General Assembly placed in the department to administer this new initiative and look forward to continuing support to meet the strong demand and obvious need for the program.”

NCDA&CS administers the NCAMPI program with funding provided by the General Assembly to increase North Carolina agricultural manufacturing and food processing capacity.

Following are the December 2024 grant recipients and projects, in alphabetical order by county:

Mt. Olive Pickles of Duplin County -- $3 million for pasteurizer

Sandy Land Peanut of Hertford County -- $1,319,652 for peanut processing

Tidewater Grain of Pamlico County -- $180,000 for grain storage bins

Harpley’s of Randolph County -- $642,000 for meat processing

Carolina Malt House of Rowan County -- $750,000 for malting barley

Phinite of Sampson County -- $750,000 for fertilizer manufacturing

For the latest information on NCAMPI, go to https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/marketing/ncampi

