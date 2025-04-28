North Carolina achieves HPAI-free poultry status

North Carolina poultry has been designated High Path Avian Influenza-free by the World Organization for Animal Health. This designation means that the state can resume exports and international trade for poultry products.



Broilers, or chicken raised for meat, are the top agricultural commodity for North Carolina, representing more than $5.6 billion in cash receipts for farmers annually. More than 941 million broilers are raised each year in the state. North Carolina also ranks first in the nation in poultry and egg cash receipts and is the second-largest turkey-producing state in the nation, raising more than 29 million turkeys annually. North Carolina exported $347.4 million worth of poultry and poultry products in 2024.



“This designated status change is a welcome one from the standpoint of trade,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, “but it is important to note that the virus causing HPAI is still present within wild bird populations in our state. Poultry owners are encouraged to continue to follow strict biosecurity measures and monitor their flocks for signs of illness. Steps should be taken to minimize exposure to wild birds as much as possible.”



Poultry owners should report flocks with high mortality to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250 or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986.



More information about High Path Avian Influenza is online at https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/veterinary/AvianInfluenza.



