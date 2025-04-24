NCDA&CS to treat spongy moth infestations in Waynesville

RALEIGH – Staff with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services expect to begin treating spongy moth infestations in Waynesville as early as May 2 and could continue through May 5, depending on weather conditions.

“We have a total of three blocks and 5,990 acres to treat,” said Sara Lalk, NCDA&CS Forest Health Research Operations manager. “The treatment is meant to address the reproducing population of spongy moths found in the area. In 2023, a total of 13 male moths were trapped in these blocks. That number jumped to 2,627 in 2024, warranting the need to treat.”

Low altitude helicopters will disperse Bacillus thuringiensis kurstakii (Btk), an organic, naturally occurring biopesticide used to control high populations of spongy moth caterpillars. Btk is not harmful to humans, pets or plants.

Spongy moths, formerly known as gypsy moths, feed on the leaves of more than 300 different species of trees and shrubs, predominantly oaks and hardwoods. When areas become heavily infested, trees may be completely stripped of foliage, leaving yard trees and entire forests more susceptible to attacks from other pests. Severe infestations often lead to tree death. Spongy moth caterpillars can also pose public health concerns for people with respiratory problems. In areas with high-density spongy moth populations, the caterpillar hairs and droppings may cause severe allergic reactions.

NCDA&CS has addressed spot introductions of the spongy moth across North Carolina since the 1970s. The treatment will be done in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

Homeowners in the treatment areas were notified about these infestations as well as treatment options in January and February. Information sessions were held within the affected communities and public comments from residents in the treatment areas were collected for consideration.

For more information or to request treatment notification via text or email, visit: https://www.ncagr.gov/proposed-spongy-moth-management or contact NCDA&CS toll-free at 800-206-9333.