Berg Consulting Group’s 83rd M&A Deal in the Background Screening Industry
Thank you, Berg Consulting Group, for helping to find a good home for our clients.”DENVER, CO, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group, the leader in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in the Background Screening industry, is pleased to announce the sale of Redstar Backgrounds, Inc., a Texas-based Background Screening Company.
— Seller
Ryan McClure, the Co-Founder of Redstar said: "We met Bruce and Evan at a PBSA conference a couple years back. They welcomed all our questions about a potential sale of our company. They have a long-standing skill set in connecting like-minded companies for potential mergers and acquisitions. You will have a knowledgeable champion in your court with Bruce and the team. Thank you, Berg Consulting Group, for helping to find a good home for our clients.”
The Owner of the acquiring firm said, “Once again, Berg Consulting Group brought a great opportunity that we knew would mesh well with our business and our established clients. We're happy that we got another one under our belt and ready for Evan to begin looking for the next opportunity.”
This marks Berg Consulting Group’s 83rd deal within the industry.
If you are interested in learning more about selling or buying a business in our industry or any of our consulting services, please contact the experts. Call Evan Zatt at (303) 875-1718, and he can answer any and all of your questions.
Bruce A Berg
Berg Consulting Group
+1 561-827-2694
bruce.berg@bergconsultinggroup.com