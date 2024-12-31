B2i Digital Proudly Supports DealFlow Events’ The Microcap Conference as a Marketing Partner
B2i Digital to Showcase Presenting Companies at The Microcap Conference to Its 1.1 Million Investor Community
The three-day conference will feature company presentations, expert-led panels, and one-on-one meetings to foster meaningful discussions and connections within the microcap community. Attendees will also be able to engage in unique networking events and enjoy a curated lineup of entertainment.
David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, highlighted the strategic alignment of the partnership, stating, “DealFlow Events’ The Microcap Conference has earned its reputation as the go-to gathering for microcap companies and investors alike. We proudly support this prestigious event by leveraging our digital platform and marketing expertise to showcase the participating companies and drive engagement with the investor community.”
“The Microcap Conference is one of DealFlow’s most anticipated events of the year, providing unparalleled opportunities for companies and investors to engage in meaningful discussions,” said Phillip LoFaso, Managing Director of DealFlow Events. “We welcome B2i Digital as a marketing partner and look forward to working with their team on this year’s The Microcap Conference.”
As part of the collaboration, B2i Digital will create digital profiles of presenting companies at https://b2idigital.com/dealflow-microcap-conference-2025 giving investors insights ahead of the event.
About The Microcap Conference 2025
The Microcap Conference, hosted by DealFlow Events, is recognized as the premier independent event for microcap investing. The 2025 program will feature prominent keynote speakers, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, in a fireside chat with CNBC’s Bob Pisani, and Tom Gardner, CEO of The Motley Fool, offering insights on investing and market trends. Expert financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will lead panels covering critical topics such as capital formation, regulatory changes, and the evolving U.S. equity markets.
Attendees can also enjoy a special performance by comedian Tom Papa, host of multiple Netflix specials, for an evening of entertainment and networking.
To see the Presenting Company profiles and to inquire about presenting, visit https://b2idigital.com/dealflow-microcap-conference-2025.
To learn more about DealFlow Events’ The Microcap Conference, sponsorship opportunities, or register as an investor or general attendee, visit https://themicrocapconference.com/
About B2i Digital, Inc.
B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.
B2i Digital Contact Information:
David Shapiro
Chief Executive Officer
B2i Digital, Inc.
https://b2idigital.com
212.579.4844 Office
david@b2idigital.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc
About DealFlow Events
Since 2003, DealFlow Events has been a trusted name in producing conferences and events in the financial industry. Known for its professional programming and networking opportunities, DealFlow Events has established itself as a leader in bringing together investors, companies, and professionals across a range of sectors.
DealFlow Contact Information:
https://dealflowevents.com/
516.876.8006 Office
team@dealflowevents.com
https://x.com/dealflowevents
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dealflow-events/
David Shapiro
B2i Digital, Inc.
+1 212-579-4844
david@b2idigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.