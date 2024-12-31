BUSINESSWOMAN AMY ROBBINS TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING INSPIRING AMERICAN WOMEN

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “ Great American Women ” series captures the true stories of women who incredibly impact American society and serve as a source of inspiration for women everywhere. Los Angeles, CA: Philanthropist Trudy Jacobson has been a longtime voice for American women. She has highlighted the stories of countless women who have accomplished incredible personal and professional goals, especially female entrepreneurs.Any Robbins, founder and CEO of apparel company Alexo Athletica, is the latest to be featured as a Great American Woman. She has earned her spot as one of Trudy Jacobson’s Great American Women for her work in creating an active clothing line that can store and carry handguns so women can protect themselves while exercising. “Amy went through a terrifying experience that later fueled her mission of helping other women protect themselves, that’s admirable,” Trudy Jacobson said.During a routine jog out in the remote outskirts of Los Angeles where few people roam, Amy was approached by a van full of menacing men who harassed and heckled her. They eventually drove away only to stop the van and turn around back towards her. That’s when she really began to fear. “As they were coming back that was the first time that I had my oh no moment. What am I going to do? Those thoughts started playing in my head. Where am I going to run, where am I going to go? I can’t fight them off, I can’t outrun them, what am I going to do?” Amy said. She continued, “I actually started doing the only thing I knew to do which was to start praying and I said, ‘God please get me home safely and if you do, I will do something with my second chance’. I had no idea that that second chance was going to set me on a path to my purpose.”Amy refused to be frightened again and purchased a handgun for protection. However, she realized no active clothing existed that contained the ability to store a gun. So she decided to create that clothing. “I had no background in design, I had no background in manufacturing. But I knew that I wanted to keep women safe and I wanted to give them fashionable, functional options,” she said. After going through some growing pains of starting a business and clothing line, Amy developed Alexo Athletica. Her inspiring story is what earned her spot as one of Trudy’s Great American Women.Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.#For media inquiries, contact Allison Pagliughi at allison@thesilentpartnermarketing.com or 866.432.6456.

