Delaware Division of the Arts Launches Free Art Classes for Delaware Veterans

Statewide, Del. (December 31, 2024) – The Delaware Division of the Arts, in partnership with Mariposa Arts and the Office of Veterans Services, is proud to announce CreatiVeterans—a transformative, free eight-week art program designed exclusively for Delaware veterans. This statewide initiative provides opportunities for artistic expression, social connection, and well-being through meaningful arts engagement. Participants in CreatiVeterans will explore a variety of artistic techniques under the guidance of professional teaching artists at arts organizations in all three Delaware counties. No prior art experience is required, and veterans are encouraged to express themselves creatively in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Upcoming Winter Sessions Include:

Working with Clay led by Christine Gonzalez (Thursdays from 5-7pm, January 23–March 20)

Participants will learn hand building techniques with clay including pinching, coiling, slab construction, and incorporating texturing techniques and designs in an encouraging, supportive, and respectful space. Participants will also be working with low-fire glazes on their pieces. Projects will include pinch pots, coil pots, cups, and more. Each participant will receive clay and their own set of tools. The workshop series will culminate with a celebratory event featuring the participants’ artwork. No previous experience is necessary.

Location: New Castle County Art Studio at 310 Kiamensi Road, Wilmington, DE 19804. You need not reside in the county that the program is being held at.

Click here to register >>>

Gelli Plate Printing with Esther Curtis (Fridays from 1-3pm, February 7–April 11)

Try out this incredibly satisfying art form and rethink how you “paint.” A gelli plate is a gelatin-like plate made of solidified mineral oil. We will explore transferring magazine images, preserving nature and everything in between! Create beautiful gelli plate art, page after page, learn the basics, and dive into more complex projects throughout the course of this class. The possibilities are endless! The workshop series will culminate with a celebratory event featuring the participants’ artwork. No previous experience is necessary.

Location: Biggs Museum of American Art at 406 Federal St, Dover, DE 19901. You need not reside in the county that the program is being held at.

Click here to register >>>

Mixed-Media Collage Making taught by Vanita Leatherwood (Wednesdays from 9-11am, January 15–March 19)

During this eight-session workshop series participants may be playful and bold and anything in between as they experience the fun of mixed-media collage making. In this introductory class participants will explore the use of craft embellishments, paper, and “found art” materials to create mixed-media collages on wood. The creative process includes guided reflection work using music, quotes/affirmations and sharing with others as the catalyst to create three mixed-media pieces of various shapes/sizes. The third and final piece will be a 12”x12 “plaque. The workshop series will culminate with a celebratory event featuring the participants’ artwork. No previous experience is necessary.

Location: Rehoboth Art League at 12 Dodds Ln, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. You need not reside in the county that the program is being held at.

Click here to register >>>

Each course culminates in a community exhibition, celebrating participants’ creative achievements with family and friends.

“The arts have an extraordinary ability to heal, connect, and inspire,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “CreatiVeterans offers our veteran community an outlet to explore creativity while fostering camaraderie and personal growth. We are thrilled to make these opportunities accessible statewide.”

Studies show that creative engagement supports cognitive function, reduces stress, and promotes a sense of belonging—critical for veterans navigating post-service life. Participating in veterans’ art therapy classes provides more than just an opportunity for individual expression. It also creates a community where veterans can share experiences and support each other. This sense of community is crucial in overcoming isolation and building a support network.

“Through programs like CreatiVeterans, veterans not only rediscover their creative voices but also find support and community,” said Mariposa Arts owner Vanesa Simon. “Art brings us together and provides a pathway to new beginnings.”

The CreatiVeterans program is free for Delaware veterans, but space is limited to 12 participants per session. Registration and full details are available at https://arts.delaware.gov/creativeterans.

###

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

About the Delaware Office of Veterans Services

The mission of the Delaware Office of Veterans Services (OVS), an agency of the Delaware Department of State, is to support veterans living in the First State and their families. OVS assists with access to services and benefits that veterans have earned through their military service, including disability compensation, employment, supportive housing and/or housing assistance, and more. OVS advises and assists policymakers and agencies across state government in matters that pertain to Delaware veterans and their families. Our office also provides administrative support to the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs (DCVA). OVS also administers and maintains Delaware’s two Veterans Memorial Cemeteries, located in Bear and Millsboro.

About Mariposa Arts

Mariposa Arts believes in the power of Creativity as a catalyst for healing, allowing us to express our experiences, traumas, and stressors. Our Projects are ways you can join us and support us. We use strategic partnerships at the organizational, sponsor and community level with an entrepreneurial approach to community building that is human-centered and promotes the values of “belong-ship”.