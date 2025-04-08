Delaware 250 Announces Grant Recipients for Winter 2025

Delaware 250 has announced the recipients of its winter grant cycle, with nine organizations across Delaware receiving grants totaling $64,900.

The Delaware 250 grant program, offered on a quarterly basis, is designed to provide support to museums, historic sites, and other non-profit organizations across the State as they prepare for the upcoming United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, in 2026. That year also marks the 250th anniversary of Delaware’s statehood. With the awards from this grant cycle, Delaware 250 has provided a total of $278,951 in funding to 34 organizations across all three counties.

“We’ve been delighted to see so many organizations across the state developing their own unique programming to mark the 250th,” said Margaret Hughes, Delaware 250 coordinator. “It’s an honor to be able to support these important initiatives.”

Dick Carter, chair of the Delaware Heritage Commission, said, “Delaware’s story is a rich one, and many chapters haven’t yet been fully told. With the Semiquincentennial, we have a unique opportunity to more comprehensively explore our State’s history.”

Recipients of the Winter 2025 Delaware 250 grants are:

Friends of School Hill Association (FOSHA) ($7,500), to enhance and repair an existing exhibit and to create two new exhibits at the New London Avenue School Museum.

Hagley Museum and Library ($6,650), to support Voices of the Brandywine, a multi-pronged interpretive strategy to create a people-centered interpretation through outdoor interpretive panels, thematic tours, and public programs. Interpretation will highlight stories of indigenous peoples, immigrants, people of color, and labor history, supplementing the current du Pont-centered interpretation.

Lewes African American Heritage Commission ($5,000), for the creation of a sign at Johnnie Walker Beach that interprets the beach’s history and significance in Delaware history, as well as for the restoration and preservation of important photographs that document that history.

Nanticoke Byway ($10,000), to support, over the course of the next two years, the running of eight tours related to the many different histories along the scenic Nanticoke Heritage Byway.

Native Roots Farm Foundation ($10,000), to support two public-facing projects combining art, ethnobotany, and language revitalization that honor and explore the deep ties between Delaware’s Native/Indigenous peoples, native plants, and the land.

Overfalls Foundation ($5,350), for creation of an exhibit and conducting of oral histories related to the history of the lightships on the Delaware Bay.

Preservation Delaware (Marian Coffin Gardens) ($6,250), to support the documentation of oral histories connected to the untold stories of the many people whose work gave shape to the Marian Coffin Gardens and Gibraltar estate.

Rehoboth Beach Museum ($6,650), to support the creation of an exhibit, online walking tour, and public events commemorating the history and contributions of the African American community of Rehoboth Beach.

University of Delaware Library, Museums & Press, ($7,500), to support research, digitization, and public outreach to create a more complete picture of the holdings related to Black Delaware history resources within UD’s Special Collections and to make these collections more visible to the public.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of both Delaware and the Nation, people are thinking about how our history can shape our present,” said Director of the Delaware Public Archives and State Archivist Stephen Marz. “These awarded projects will help Delawareans and visitors to better understand Delaware’s history, and to engage with that history in new and interactive ways.”

Applications for the next round of Delaware 250 grants will open in April, with a May 15 application deadline. Visit delaware250.org for more information about grant opportunities, as well as about upcoming Delaware 250 events and programming.

Delaware 250 is the State’s official entity marking the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence on July 4, 2026. A special project of the Delaware Heritage Commission and the Delaware Public Archives, Delaware 250 seeks to reflect on and celebrate the plurality of histories within the First State and the Nation.

The Delaware Heritage Commission was created in 1972 as the Delaware American Revolution Bicentennial Commission to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the American Revolution in 1776, the Delaware Heritage Commission became one of the principal agencies for the celebration of Delaware history. The celebration of the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution in 1987, the bicentennial of the Bill of Rights, the 500th anniversary of Columbus “Finding the Americas,” the 75th anniversary of the American Revolution Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, were led by the Heritage Commission. Our mission is to celebrate the history and heritage of Delaware. Since 1993, the Commission has sponsored Delaware Book Fair and Authors Day. From the publications of books about Delaware history to the institution of two summer history camp programs for boys and girls, we engage in everything to accomplish our goals. The Commission offers Challenge Grants and McKinstry Awards for people studying First State history. The Heritage Commission works with sister agencies within the Delaware Department of State (museums, archives, veterans, arts) to fulfill that mission.

The Delaware Public Archives contains millions of documents and other materials that can help with researching one’s genealogical roots and conducting historical research. Among these records are census materials, vital statistics including birth, death, and marriage records; tax assessments, probate/estate records, land deeds, and military records.

The Delaware Public Archives also preserves a large amount of genealogically related materials that were of private origin. These records include family histories, bible records, church records, manuscript genealogies, and newspapers.