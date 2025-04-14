Delaware 250: Grant Opportunities for Spring/Summer 2025

Delaware 250

Grants for Semiquincentennial Planning

Spring/Summer 2025 Cycle

Notice of Funding Opportunity

About Delaware 250

The year 2026 will see United States Semiquincentennial, the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of America’s (and Delaware’s) independence. This anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on Delaware’s unique history and its contributions over the course of the nation’s history. This is a story that begins millennia before 1776 and continues to the present day. Although this anniversary is rooted in early American military history, this moment in time allows us to reflect upon and celebrate the plurality of histories within the Nation and State. Delaware 250 is an undertaking of the Delaware Heritage Commission, which is housed within the Delaware Public Archives and is part of the Delaware Department of State.

Purpose

The purpose of Delaware 250 grants is to support non-profit organizations/groups and communities in developing programs or other public-facing ventures that help to commemorate the 250th anniversary for Delawareans and Delaware’s visitors. Funding may also be used to conduct research into archival collections, in order to tell a fuller, better-researched, or more inclusive story of the past. Grant funding may also support on-site improvements and other efforts to get sites “visitor ready” for the Semiquincentennial. A potential project or undertaking need not be tied specifically to the history of the Revolutionary War, but it should contribute to a deeper understanding and appreciation of Delaware’s rich history and heritage, which should be clearly identified in the grant application narrative.

Applicants are encouraged to consider a full and inclusive interpretation of this anniversary, in keeping with Delaware 250 Overarching Themes:

Tell the full and honest story of Delaware’s past, which allows more people to see themselves reflected in our State’s history.

Frame 1776 as a beginning, not the end, of our American story, as we continually strive toward creating “a more perfect union.”

Cultivate a deeper appreciation for Delaware’s history among state residents and visitors, so that we may celebrate our history and inspire the next generation of caretakers of the rich and diverse histories of our State.

Organizations that serve or represent groups or peoples whose histories have been underrepresented or historically marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply.

All undertakings must include a public-facing element, which should be clearly articulated in the grant narrative.

Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to contact Margaret Hughes, Delaware 250 Coordinator, at margaret.hughes@delaware.gov or (302) 744-5067 to discuss their projects prior to submission.

Eligibility

Eligible entities must be registered non-profit organizations or local (non-State government) municipalities with a board of trustees or other governing body. Applicants must be open to the public on a regular basis or must regularly offer programs or provide a service to the public. Entities must be based in the State of Delaware, and proposed undertakings must benefit or be in service of Delawareans. Individuals are not eligible to apply for grants on their own, although organizations may include individuals as researchers, speakers, artists, creators, etc. within a grant application.

Eligible expenses include (but are not limited to)

The development or implementation of programs or resources for the public related to the Semiquincentennial

The research, development, or mounting of special exhibits or cultural or artistic undertakings related to the Semiquincentennial

Honoraria for speakers, performers, or other outside experts for events or programs related to the Semiquincentennial

Purchasing of materials related to such undertakings

Hiring of temporary workers or wages for part-time staff, specifically for a program, project, or research directly tied to the Semiquincentennial

Physical or infrastructure improvements to get sites “visitor ready” for the public (please note that the funding amounts—see below—preclude large-scale capital projects)

Taking steps necessary to make collections accessible to the public, whether through digital means, allowing for on-site access, or other means of access

Archival or archaeological research, for purposes of telling a fuller, better-researched, or more inclusive story of the past

Materials, supplies, or part-time wages incurred for training of part-time staff and/or volunteers on new interpretive plans, relevant to the 250th anniversary

Ineligible expenses include (but are not limited to)

Programs/initiatives that are not concerned with the research, presentation, or interpretation of Delawarean or American history

Salaries for full-time staff or for regularly-scheduled part-time staff as part of their ongoing work (i.e., staffing for regularly scheduled tours)

Ongoing operational expenses

Re-grant programs

Programs or expenses on privately-held property

Programs that advance a political agenda or advocate for a public policy

Reenactment of battles, skirmishes, or other form of combat. Military encampments or demonstrations, supervised by a trained safety manager, are eligible for funding.

Organizations may be eligible for more than one Delaware 250 grant between January 2024 and December 2026, although they may submit only one application at a time and must finish one grant and submit a final report before applying for another.

Funding Amounts

Applicants for the 2025 spring/summer cycle are encouraged to consider the ranges of

Up to $5,000

$5,001 to $7,500

$7,501 to $10,000

In the Winter/Spring 2025 funding cycle, Delaware 250 received applications totaling $149,018.50 and awarded $64,900. Similar funding is anticipated for the Spring/Summer 2025 cycle.

Matching Funds

Any grants over $7,500 should include a fifty percent match, meaning that the grant recipient must match fifty percent of the total award. Matching funding does not need to be monetary and may include the valuation of staff or volunteer time, the use of facilities, or in-kind services.

Delaware 250 grants may be eligible to be used as matching funds for grants that require a match (for example, federal grants).

Timeframe

For funding in Application Deadline Grant Review Grant Notification Grant Report July 2025 May 15, 2025 May/June 2025 June 30, 2025 No later than July 31, 2026 October 2025* August 15, 2025 August/September 2025 September 30, 2025 No later than October 31, 2026

* Anticipated; details will be posted in late summer/early fall

All funds must be spent within twelve months of receiving funds and a final report submitted within three months of the program’s conclusion or of funds being spent. Failure to file a final report may result in ineligibility for subsequent funding. Unspent funds must be returned to Delaware 250.

To Apply

Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to contact Margaret Hughes at margaret.hughes@delaware.gov to discuss their proposal, prior to submission.

Applications must include

Grant narrative explaining the purpose of the proposed program or undertaking, the need or interest it fills, anticipated audience, and how it relates to the 250 th anniversary and to the Delaware 250 themes, as outlined above. Please be sure to include a description of the public-facing elements of this undertaking. The narrative should be in the range of three (3) to five (5) pages, although applicants requesting larger funding amounts should take care to explain their projects in full detail and may use additional pages as necessary to do so.

Description of the group or organization's work, including its mission and vision statements, as relevant, and the services, opportunities, or programming that the group or organization typically offers to the public.

Itemized budget, explaining all expenses for which funding is requested. For budgets that include wages of part-time staff or contracted work, please identify the rate of pay and the hours of work the grant will cover. For proposals that include collaboration between two or more entities, the budget should clearly identify how funds will be allocated among the collaborators.

Two (2) letters of support from community members knowledgeable about the organization and endorsing the proposed project or program. Letters of support may not come from board members, staff/volunteers, or their immediate family.

In the event that an application includes a collaboration between two or more entities, each partner must submit a letter testifying to their participation and to the financial allocations as presented in the itemized budget.

In addition, applicants may include any supplemental materials that they feel help to support their application. Please include descriptions of these materials in narrative or as a separate document.

Applications should be emailed as a Word document or PDF to Margaret Hughes at margaret.hughes@delaware.gov.

Applications will be reviewed by the Executive Committee of the Delaware 250 Steering Committee. The Executive Committee will make recommendations to the full committee in the quarterly committee meetings.

Successful applicants will be required to enroll in the State of Delaware’s vendor system in order to receive grant monies. Details about this process will be provided upon notification of grant funding approval. All Delaware 250 grant funding will go through this system.

Applicants are encouraged to contact Margaret Hughes, Delaware 250 Coordinator, at margaret.hughes@delaware.gov or (302) 744-5067 to discuss their potential projects.