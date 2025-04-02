The Mezzanine Gallery Presents J.F. Arsenault’s “Myth, Muse & Monster (and Other Nonsensical Oddities)”

Wilmington, Del. (April 2, 2025) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery is pleased to present Myth, Muse & Monster (and Other Nonsensical Oddities), an exhibition of paintings by Delaware artist J.F. Arsenault. The show will be on view April 4–25, 2025, with an opening reception on Friday, April 4, from 5:00–7:00 p.m., where visitors can meet the artist and experience his vivid and surreal work firsthand.

In this fantastical collection of digital paintings, Arsenault conjures a world populated by sentient chimeras, mythological figures, curious muses, and creatures of absurdity. Each piece beckons the viewer to step into the unknown—some invite storytelling, others defy interpretation, and a few revel in delightful nonsense. Who are these strange characters? What secrets do they hold? And what stories might they inspire?

Myth, Muse & Monster (and Other Nonsensical Oddities) draws from Arsenault’s deep interest in folklore and visual storytelling. Influenced by the Brandywine School’s Howard Pyle and Frank Schoonover, and artists like Frank Frazetta, Edmund Dulac, and Gustave Moreau, the work fuses classical influences with a playful, dreamlike sensibility. The artist wonders if the series is “a blend of narrative art and symbolism—or simply the nonsensical ravings of a lunatic mind.”

“My work is rooted in storytelling,” says Arsenault. “I pull from myth, legend, and history to create images that evoke curiosity and wonder. Inspired by artists like Pyle and Dulac, I explore themes of mythology, symbolism, and the surreal—blending tradition with discovery. Each painting takes on a life of its own, and I hope viewers are transported into worlds where imagination reigns.”

The exhibit offers a temporary escape—an invitation into a realm shared by artist and viewer, where wonder and strangeness go hand in hand.

About the Artist

J.F. (Jeff) Arsenault grew up in the woods, along the beaches, and in the towns of Rehoboth, Lewes, and Dewey Beach, Delaware. Encouraged from an early age by his parents and older brother, he developed a fascination with monsters, comic books, nature, and all things weird and mysterious. His artistic path began with a childhood introduction to The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood, illustrated by Delaware native Howard Pyle.

Arsenault studied Graphic Design at the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale and spent years working in the design field before returning to his fine art roots. He deepened his craft at the Los Angeles Academy of Figurative Art and now continues his studies online with The Visual Arts Passage. His recent work focuses on digital painting, combining classical composition with evolving tools and techniques.

Since returning to Delaware in 2010, Arsenault has worked with Dogfish Head Brewery on numerous creative projects and continues to produce personal and commissioned artwork. He is also an active collaborator with the Developing Artist Collaboration, further connecting his work to the regional arts community.

About the Mezzanine Gallery

The Mezzanine Gallery, located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building (820 N. French Street, Wilmington, DE), is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery highlights the work of Delaware’s Individual Artist Fellows, showcasing a diverse range of artistic talent throughout the year. For more information, visit https://arts.delaware.gov/mezzanine-gallery.

Images in the banner: “Sentinel” (2023), oil painting, 14”x11”; “Invocation of the Muse” (2025), oil painting, 24”x18”; “Robert Johnson and the Hellhouds” (2021), oil painting, 24”x18”.

###

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov