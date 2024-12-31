Innovation in Digital Economy Summit (IDES 2025) Returns to Qatar for Its Second Edition

DOHA, QATAR, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovation in Digital Economy Summit ( IDES 2025 ) is back with its second edition, set to take place at the prestigious Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Doha, Qatar. This globally recognized event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore cutting-edge advancements in the digital economy.With the theme “Innovate. Transform. Lead.”, IDES 2025 will feature key topics, including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Sustainable Development. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in high-level panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking sessions with global experts.Key Highlights of IDES 2025:• An exceptional lineup of international and regional speakers.• Insightful discussions on digital transformation and emerging technologies.• Opportunities to connect with global leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs.• A showcase of innovative solutions and breakthroughs in the digital economy.Event Details:• Date: February 4-5, 2025• Venue: Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Doha, Qatar• Website: www.ides.qa Join us at IDES 2025 to shape the future of the digital economy.

