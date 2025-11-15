Global Blockchain Show 2025: Reuniting the World Through Web3 Innovation

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global need for blockchain, crypto, and decentralised innovation continues to rise, the Global Blockchain Show 2025 is set to be a defining international convergence of Web3 minds. Taking place this December 10-11 at Space42 Arena, the event hosted by the VAP Group in association with Times of Blockchain is more than a tech summit- it's a rallying point for a unified, decentralised future.Supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau , this event aims to have thousands of builders, investors, regulators, creators, and founders expected from all over the globe, reuniting the World for Blockchain & Crypto.Reasons to Attend:1. A Truly Global Gathering of Blockchain LeadersNetwork with the most influential names in Web3 - from protocol pioneers and DeFi disruptors to regulatory thinkers and enterprise adopters. With curated networking zones and international attendees, every exchange could spark your next big opportunity.2. Future-Forward Agenda with Actionable InsightsExplore real-world blockchain applications, emerging AI integrations, quantum-era security, and next-gen NFTs, all delivered through keynotes, fireside chats, and fast-paced panels that go beyond theory.3. Abu Dhabi: The New Global Crypto NexusThe UAE is fast becoming the epicentre of blockchain innovation. With forward-thinking regulation, capital access, and government support, attending in Abu Dhabi means tapping into one of the most promising global Web3 ecosystems.4. Connect with Builders, Backers, and Big IdeasWhether you're a startup founder, DAO contributor, or institutional investor, this is the place to find your tribe, pitch your vision, or back the next unicorn. Interactive zones and innovation showcases ensure conversations turn into action.5. Experience the Culture of Web3, LiveThis isn’t a typical tech event. The Global Blockchain Show offers an immersive experience. The show features live product demos, decentralised art exhibits, metaverse walkthroughs, gamified lounges, and surprise drops. It’s not just a conference, it’s a celebration of the decentralised future.Event Details:Date: December 10–11, 2025Venue: Space42 Arena, Abu DhabiTickets: Book Now Join the world’s leading minds in blockchain and crypto for two days that could define the next decade of decentralised progress.Unite. Build. Disrupt.About VAP Group: A leading AI, Blockchain and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming.We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing.Press Connect:Public Relations Team

