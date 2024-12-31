Drainage Handbook Advisory Board Meeting - 12.17.24

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 10, 2024) — The Drainage Handbook Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Indiana Farm Bureau (225 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46202).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:

here To join the meeting online click

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 819 367 250#

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is in the process of updating the Indiana Drainage Handbook per SEA 140-2024. The Drainage Handbook advisory board advises the agency and reviews and comments on the draft. The board consists of members from a variety of industries appointed by the lieutenant governor.

