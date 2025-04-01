56 family farms honored with the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (March 21, 2025) - At the Indiana Statehouse Friday, Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
"Agriculture has always served as the foundation of Indiana's economy and way of life," said Lt. Gov. Beckwith, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. "It was a privilege to celebrate these longstanding farming families for their enduring legacies during today's ceremony."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,200 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.
“Each year I look forward to honoring these long-standing farming families during the Hoosier Homestead ceremonies," said Lamb. "I know firsthand the amount of hard work, and grit required to ensure a family remains in the same family for 100 years or more. I commend each of this year’s awardees and thank them for their dedication to Indiana and our agriculture industry."
During the ceremonies, two Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership: the Hamilton Batterton family and the McCoy family, both from Decatur County.
Below is a list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the spring 2025 ceremony:
County
Award Name, Award Year, Award Type
Adams
Krueckeberg Family, 1902, Centennial
Bartholomew
Bonnell, 1846, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Bartholomew
Clouse Family Farm, LLC, 1854, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Bartholomew
Kobbe, 1909, Centennial
Benton
Scherer, 1870, Sesquicentennial
Boone
Bowen, 1902, Centennial
Carroll
James R. Hodges, 1922, Centennial
Clark
Pooler, 1918, Centennial
Decatur
Hamilton Batterton, 1821, Bicentennial
Decatur
McCoy, 1824, Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial
Decatur
Miller - Hahn, 1874, Sesquicentennial
Decatur
Miller, 1874, Sesquicentennial
Decatur
Schwering, 1918, Centennial
DeKalb
Hogue/Knott, 1900, Centennial
Dubois
Neuhoff Family, 1922, Centennial
Dubois
Bartelt-Klosterman, 1851, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dubois
Bartelt-Klosterman, 1853, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dubois
Bartelt-Klosterman, 1851, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dubois
Vogler, 1888, Centennial
Fountain
Cunningham, 1829, Sesquicentennial
Fountain
Hesler & Gooding, 1920, Centennial
Franklin
Kirschner, 1874, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Fulton
Guise, 1924, Centennial
Fulton
Struckman-Smith - Shriver, 1864, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Greene
Reel, 1920, Centennial
Hancock
Cain, 1918, Centennial
Harrison
Geswein, 1922, Centennial
Harrison
Gunther, 1883, Centennial
Harrison
Kannapel/ Schilmiller, 1918, Centennial
Henry
Kellam Mercer, 1881, Centennial
Huntington
Warpup, 1915, Centennial
Jackson
Everett Duwe, 1888, Centennial
Jasper
Brusnahan, 1875, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Jasper
Kanne, 1910, Centennial
Johnson
Van Nuys, 1847, Sesquicentennial
Johnson
Yoke, 1841, Sesquicentennial
Kosciusko
E & M Hollar, 1919, Centennial
Marshall
Clindaniel / Clauss, 1919, Centennial
Montgomery
George W. Deer, 1924, Centennial
Montgomery
Peebles / Cox, 1917, Centennial
Newton
Romine, 1874, Sesquicentennial
Noble
Kimmell, 1924, Centennial
Randolph
Fisher, 1874, Sesquicentennial
Randolph
Georgi, 1924, Centennial
Shelby
Haehl, 1887, Centennial
Shelby
Wright/Bassett, 1860, Sesquicentennial
Starke
Charles E. Troike Family, 1924, Centennial
Tippecanoe
Dave & Donna Scanlon, 1873, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Tipton
Guy Kirby, 1875, Sesquicentennial
Vanderbugh
Henry G. Wallis, 1904, Centennial
Vanderbugh
Henry G. Wallis, 1867, Sesquicentennial
Warren
James W. Orr, 1910, Centennial
Wayne
Smith, 1917, Centennial
Wells
Hedges (Wisner), 1840, Sesquicentennial
Wells
Kennedy, 1917, Centennial
Wells
Werling , 1873, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
