Governor Braun declares March 19 Agriculture Trade Day

INDIANAPOLIS (March 14, 2025) - Governor Braun has declared March 19th as Indiana Agriculture Trade Day, in recognition of the enormous contribution agriculture trade makes to the state’s economy, farmers, and communities. March 19th Agriculture Trade Day honors Indiana’s farmers and related agricultural businesses and the role they play in feeding the globe.

“Agricultural trade is an important source of both jobs and revenue for our rural communities,” said Governor Braun. “Nearly one-third of gross cash farm income comes from agricultural exports, and in Indiana, more than 46,000 jobs are supported by exporting the products that are raised or grown in the Hoosier State.”

Indiana’s agricultural producers are among the most productive in the world and play a vital role in food security both here and abroad. Agriculture is a central driver of Indiana’s economy, with the state ranking among the top producers of corn, soybeans, poultry, hogs, melons and more.

Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith, Indiana's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, extends his thanks to farmers for their hard work.

“Agriculture isn't just an industry – it’s a way of life here in Indiana. Growing up, my dad worked in the dairy industry, and he showed me what a long day's work really looks like. It’s that same work ethic consistently demonstrated by our farmers that keep our Hoosier communities and the world fed. Their role in export and trade is not only vital to Hoosiers but to people worldwide.”

According to the most recent statistics, agriculture contributes more than $35 billion to Indiana’s economy, is the seventh largest exporting state in the nation and is the ninth largest farming state.

Agricultural exports provide significant support to Indiana’s rural communities, generating jobs, driving innovation, and connecting local producers to global markets.

“As a farmer, it is hard to imagine that the crops I grow on my farm will be used in products found on grocery shelves around the world, but it’s true,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, adding, “Importers from around the world want to do business with Indiana because of the high-quality products we make. Hoosier farmers should be proud of the role they play in agricultural trade.”

Governor Braun described the unique contribution that international trade in agriculture plays in the state in the text of the declaration, noting that our Indiana farmers and producers are global leaders in productivity who successfully provide food and fiber for the world and drive our state’s economy and Indiana is the seventh largest agricultural exporter in the nation, exporting $7.4 billion of agricultural goods.

In honor of Indiana Agriculture Trade Day, Hoosiers are encouraged to visit isda.in.gov to learn about food and agriculture in Indiana, and to visit FeedingTheEconomy.com to learn more about role that food and agriculture plays in our state and national economy.

The full text of Governor Braun’s declaration is below:

WHEREAS, our Indiana farmers and producers are global leaders in productivity who successfully provide food and fiber for the world and drive our state’s economy; and

WHEREAS, Indiana is the seventh largest agricultural exporter in the nation, exporting $7.4 billion of agricultural goods.

WHEREAS, Indiana’s agriculture sector provides jobs across our state, not just for farmers, but for scientists, processors, shippers, trucking and retailers; and

WHEREAS, Indiana stands as a leader in agricultural production and exports in the United States, providing a vast array of products that are critical both domestically and internationally; and

WHEREAS, Indiana leading agriculture exports include but are not limited to soybeans, corn, pork, dairy, forest products and consumer-oriented food and beverage products; and

WHEREAS, the enhancement of trade relations and the development of new trade agreements are vital for the continued growth and success of Indiana agricultural sector; and

WHEREAS, it is imperative to raise awareness among consumers, businesses, and policymakers about the challenges and opportunities facing agricultural trade;

THEREFORE, I, Mike Braun, Governor of the State of Indiana, do hereby proclaim March 19, 2025 as

Indiana Agriculture Trade Day

in the State of Indiana, and invite all citizens to duly note this occasion.



###