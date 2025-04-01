Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation meeting 4.3.25
MEETING NOTICE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation meeting
INDIANAPOLIS (March 31, 2025) - The Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation (IGIC) will hold a public board of directors meeting on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 10-11:30 a.m. ET at the Indiana Soybean Alliance Building (8425 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240).
To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below. Public comment will only be taken in person. To participate in the public comment portion of the agenda, there will be a sign-in sheet provided at the meeting or email [email protected].
The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:
Join meeting virtually, click here.
To call in: 1-317-552-1674
Meeting number (access code): 882 807 780#
After the public meeting, an executive session will be held for a discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute (Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(7)) pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-6.5(d).
###
