NEP Sweetwater and Shadowbox Studios Unveil State-of-the-Art Virtual LED Wall in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEP Sweetwater and Shadowbox Studios are proud to announce the launch of a cutting-edge Virtual LED Wall, now hosted on Stage 2 in Atlanta, GA. This state-of-the-art virtual production technology opens endless creative possibilities for filmmakers, commercials, music videos, live events, and production teams, setting a new standard in virtual production tools and immersive effects.

The collaboration between NEP Sweetwater and Shadowbox Studios brings advanced capabilities directly on-site, making high-quality virtual production accessible and streamlined for industry professionals.

“Just to see people come in and see the wall running is what I enjoy most. When I have a DP come in who has never used the system before and teach them all the key capabilities, they end up using it; it is everything to me." - Todd Patience, Sr. Account Executive.

Located in Atlanta's vibrant creative hub, Stage 2 at Shadowbox Studios now offers filmmakers the tools to create blockbuster scenes, dynamic commercials, and innovative music videos with unmatched flexibility and precision. Its immersive capabilities allow creators to bring their visions to life without the constraints of traditional production environments.

About NEP Sweetwater

NEP Sweetwater is a full-service provider of professional video display and event solutions for film and television production, concerts, sports, award shows, corporate engagements, outdoor experiences, and trade shows.

About Shadowbox Studios

Shadowbox is a premier global film and television studio platform offering world-class stages. The studio platform was established in early 2020 and currently has significant holdings in two of the world’s largest production markets: Shadowbox operates an 850,000 square foot studio facility in Atlanta, GA, an 840,000 square foot facility in the London metro area and is in the process of expanding its studio development footprint in important markets such as Australia.

Nestled in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, Shadowbox Atlanta offers 850,000 square feet of cutting-edge space dedicated to creating seamless and efficient production processes. Shadowbox Atlanta provides white glove operations and a premium studio experience with nine fully soundproofed and air-conditioned stages, expansive workshops, mill spaces, and offices.

The executive team of Shadowbox Studios has a cumulative 100+ years of studio operations experience. It has developed and managed over 5 million square feet of production space globally, from Los Angeles and New York City to Vancouver and London. Our studios have hosted some of Hollywood's most notable recent premium series and feature films, from Godzilla: King of Monsters, Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level, and Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Acolyte. For more information and to see what’s possible, visit https://shadowboxstudios.com/.

Explore the Possibilities

Are you ready to discover the groundbreaking applications of this technology on Stage 2 at Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta? Get in touch with us to witness firsthand how the Virtual LED Wall can transform your next project.

