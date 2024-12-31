MPU Rector Talks Interdisciplinary Education at THE Global AI Forum

MACAU, December 31 - Marcus Im, Rector of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), spoke at the Times Higher Education (THE) Global AI Forum. During the Presidential Chat session, Marcus Im shared insights on interdisciplinary education as a burgeoning trend for nurturing talent, along with the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on higher education.

THE Global AI Forum, themed “Higher Education in the AI Era”, took place on at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Distinguished scholars from across the globe convened to exchange ideas on higher education paradigms, technological innovations and strategic partnerships. Guest speakers included Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong, Harry Shum, Council Chairman of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Dawn Freshwater, Vice-Chancellor of The University of Auckland, and Christoph Lindner, President of Royal College of Art.

Marcus Im underscored the pivotal role of interdisciplinary approaches in both teaching and research as an emerging means of talent development in global higher education. By fostering collaborative partnerships with universities, industries, and governmental bodies, MPU aims to drive synergies that advance social sustainability. Noteworthy advancements have been made in integrating AI technologies across various academic disciplines at MPU, focusing on drug discovery, machine translation, language learning, and environmental management. These interdisciplinary research endeavours enhance teaching and enrich students’ proficiency in cross-disciplinary knowledge and research development.

In the latest THE World University Impact Rankings, MPU is ranked globally 301st - 400th in overall rankings, securing its position as the top-ranked university in Macao. In the scope of “Decent Work and Economic Growth”, MPU is ranked 72nd globally and 23rd in Asia, demonstrating its active engagement in sustainable development.