The Drum of Heaven and Earth by Hai Zhu Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

The Drum of Heaven and Earth

Hai Zhu's innovative packaging design for The Drum of Heaven and Earth recognized with prestigious A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Hai Zhu 's The Drum of Heaven and Earth as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Hai Zhu's outstanding packaging design within the industry.The Drum of Heaven and Earth's packaging design demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the packaging industry. By incorporating cultural elements and modern design techniques, the design aligns with industry standards while offering a unique and emotionally engaging experience for consumers. This innovative approach showcases the practical benefits of the packaging design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders.Hai Zhu's award-winning packaging design stands out in the market through its distinctive features and cultural significance. Inspired by the historical figure General Guo Ziyi and the calligraphic work of Yan Zhenqing, the design merges military prowess with artistic expression. The use of quality materials, gilding, and embossing techniques creates a visually striking and tactile experience that exudes dignity and elegance.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Hai Zhu and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and inspire new directions within the brand, contributing to the advancement of the packaging industry as a whole.The Drum of Heaven and Earth was designed by Hai Zhu.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Hai ZhuFenggu Muchuang is a creative planning company that integrates brand strategy and packaging research services. Dedicated to forging domestic cultural brands and building local city cards, they seek to enhance brand value for enterprises through cultural recognition and visual techniques. Since their inception in 2014, they have served over 100 fast-moving consumer goods companies, earning acclaim for their expertise and winning multiple design awards . Hai Zhu, based in China, is a part of this innovative team.About Shanxi Fenyangwang Wine Industry Co., Ltd.Shanxi Fenyangwang Wine Industry Co., Ltd., established in 1988, is a joint-stock private enterprise specializing in the production and sale of clean flavor Daqu liquor. With a plant area of over 260 mu and more than 800 employees, the company produces 10,000 tons of high-quality liquor annually. Using the registered trademark "Fenyang Wang" from the Middle Tang Dynasty, Fenyang King Wine follows the traditional brewing process of King Guo Ziyi's palace, ensuring the quality of the original wine.

