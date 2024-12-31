St. Albans Barracks / LSA, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2009272
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 29th, 2024 @ 2016 hours
LOCATION: E Sheldon Road Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: LSA & DLS
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD COND: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Brittney Myres
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front-End Damage
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 29th, 2024, at approximately 2016 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle that had crashed on a residential property on E Sheldon Road in the town of Sheldon. Troopers responded to the scene and upon arrival, found that the operator had left the scene in their vehicle without notifying the homeowner of property damage that had resulted from the crash.
After a thorough investigation, it was established that the property damage was caused by a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt being operated by Brittney Myres (37) of Richford. Myres was reported to have sustained minor injuries from the crash and was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Myres was also found to be operating the motor vehicle at the time of the crash while her VT Operator’s License was under Criminal Suspension.
Myres was located and issued a criminal citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 3rd, 2025, at 1000 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 02/03/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
