St. Albans Barracks / LSA, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE#: 24A2009272

TROOPER: Adam Martin                                                         

STATION: St Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: December 29th, 2024 @ 2016 hours

LOCATION: E Sheldon Road Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: LSA & DLS

 

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD COND: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Brittney Myres

AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front-End Damage

 

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On December 29th, 2024, at approximately 2016 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle that had crashed on a residential property on E Sheldon Road in the town of Sheldon. Troopers responded to the scene and upon arrival, found that the operator had left the scene in their vehicle without notifying the homeowner of property damage that had resulted from the crash.

 

After a thorough investigation, it was established that the property damage was caused by a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt being operated by Brittney Myres (37) of Richford. Myres was reported to have sustained minor injuries from the crash and was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.  Myres was also found to be operating the motor vehicle at the time of the crash while her VT Operator’s License was under Criminal Suspension.

 

Myres was located and issued a criminal citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 3rd, 2025, at 1000 hours for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 02/03/2025 at 1000 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

St. Albans Barracks / LSA, DLS

