St. Albans Barracks/ Custodial Interference
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2009217
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/27/2024 at approximately 1646 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 322 Montgomery Rd, Berkshire VT
VIOLATION: Custodial Interference
ACCUSED: Cassandra Croteau
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/27/2024 at approximately 1646 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a potential custodial interference between two legal guardians regarding their juvenile child. Investigation revealed that Cassandra Croteau (35) of Berkshire was purposefully not abiding by a court ordered custody agreement.
On 12/30/24 Croteau was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
It should be noted there is no concern for the child’s welfare.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/18/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
