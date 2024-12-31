St. Albans Barracks/ Custodial Interference

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2009217

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2024 at approximately 1646 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 322 Montgomery Rd, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: Custodial Interference

ACCUSED: Cassandra Croteau

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/27/2024 at approximately 1646 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a potential custodial interference between two legal guardians regarding their juvenile child. Investigation revealed that Cassandra Croteau (35) of Berkshire was purposefully not abiding by a court ordered custody agreement.

On 12/30/24 Croteau was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

It should be noted there is no concern for the child’s welfare.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/18/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov